TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing

The Master’s University cross country teams got off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign at the Mark Covert Classic in Brea.

The men finished fifth in the 8000m, scoring 103 points and the women finished fourth over the 5000m distance, also totalling 103 points, on a challenging course.

The men were led by their senior team captain Connor Ybarra, who finished seventh in a field of NCAA Division I athletes. Ybarra’s time of 24:22 was the fastest time by a TMU athlete ever on the course and was a 22-second personal best.

“I’m grateful to be racing alongside my teammates again and I’m thankful for the strength the Lord provided today. Every race is an opportunity to give glory and praise to Christ,” Ybarra said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the Lord will use this team for His glory as we continue the season.”

The Mustangs rounded out the scoring with All-American Jack Anderson in 15th (24:38) and a strong pack of Eli Lovett in 27th (25:01), Cedar Collins in 29th (25:06), and Jake Fredericks in 32nd (25:07). Junior Timothy Anderson had a breakthrough race knocking 14 seconds off his personal best with a time of 25:46. The men’s total score was only three points behind defending NCAA DIII national champions Pomona-Pitzer.

The women also had a promising first meet, with Hannah Fredericks finishing third in the women’s 6000m, despite leading the majority of the way. All-Americans Suzie Johnson and Ellen Palmgren finished in 20th and 22nd.

Freshman Ella Howe had an impressive debut for the Mustangs as she dipped under the 19-minute barrier with a time of 18:54. Other Mustangs who had strong performances included Erini Shaker and Alyssa Lovett who grabbed personal bests. They finished 49th and 27th, respectively.

The Mustangs will compete next at the BIOLA Invitational on Sept. 13 in Fullerton, Calif. before traveling out to Columbia, Mo. to preview the NAIA Nationals course at the Larry Young Invitational on Sept. 20.

For more information on TMU Sports visit www.gomustangs.com.

