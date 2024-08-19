Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team traveled to Riverside, Calif. for their 2024 season opener, coming away with a 3-set win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles Friday.

The Lady Mustangs (1-0) hit .435 in the 25-20, 25-8, 25-10 road win. The team had a combined 43 kills and just four attack errors.

By contrast, the Golden Eagles were held to a .049 hitting percentage with 20 kills and 15 attack errors.

“We had a solid first match,” TMU head coach Annett Davis said. “Several things we have been working on in practice were executed well. Great defense all around blocking and digging. It was a good start.”

Returning GSAC Setter of the Year Timberlie Miller dished 33 assists (11.0/set) for the match, and fed UC Irvine-transfer Grace Colburn a game-high 17 kills.

Ruby Duncan finished the match with nine kills followed by Isabella Amet with eight.

TMU’s serving picked right up where last-season’s record breaking year left off as the Lady Mustangs were able to collect nine aces over the three sets. Colburn and Amet each had three aces to lead the team.

The defense was stellar for The Master’s as the team finished with eight blocks, four apiece for McKenna Brady and Andrea Barrera. Colburn had a team-high 14 digs, with Sierra Hale adding 12 and Amet collecting 11.

The Lady Mustangs will participate in a three-team scrimmage on Monday, with their next counting match next Friday at the Hope Summer Slam Tournament in Fullerton, Calif. TMU will open play against Simpson at 8 a.m., followed by a big test as they play No. 10 Southern Oregon at noon.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...