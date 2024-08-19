header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 19
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
| Monday, Aug 19, 2024
TMU Women's VBall
Photo by John Duncan.


The Master’s University women’s volleyball team traveled to Riverside, Calif. for their 2024 season opener, coming away with a 3-set win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles Friday.

The Lady Mustangs (1-0) hit .435 in the 25-20, 25-8, 25-10 road win. The team had a combined 43 kills and just four attack errors.

By contrast, the Golden Eagles were held to a .049 hitting percentage with 20 kills and 15 attack errors.

“We had a solid first match,” TMU head coach Annett Davis said. “Several things we have been working on in practice were executed well. Great defense all around blocking and digging. It was a good start.”

Returning GSAC Setter of the Year Timberlie Miller dished 33 assists (11.0/set) for the match, and fed UC Irvine-transfer Grace Colburn a game-high 17 kills.

Ruby Duncan finished the match with nine kills followed by Isabella Amet with eight.

TMU’s serving picked right up where last-season’s record breaking year left off as the Lady Mustangs were able to collect nine aces over the three sets. Colburn and Amet each had three aces to lead the team.

The defense was stellar for The Master’s as the team finished with eight blocks, four apiece for McKenna Brady and Andrea Barrera. Colburn had a team-high 14 digs, with Sierra Hale adding 12 and Amet collecting 11.

The Lady Mustangs will participate in a three-team scrimmage on Monday, with their next counting match next Friday at the Hope Summer Slam Tournament in Fullerton, Calif. TMU will open play against Simpson at 8 a.m., followed by a big test as they play No. 10 Southern Oregon at noon.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
The Master's University women's volleyball team traveled to Riverside, Calif. for their 2024 season opener, coming away with a 3-set win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles Friday.
FULL STORY...

Matadors Open Exhibition Play with 6-1 Win Over TMU

Matadors Open Exhibition Play with 6-1 Win Over TMU
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
California State University, Northridge Men's Soccer opened up exhibition play with a 6-1 victory over The Master's University recently at Matador Soccer Field.
FULL STORY...

COC Football Program Moves 18 Players to Next Level

COC Football Program Moves 18 Players to Next Level
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
Eighteen members of the 2023 College of the Canyons football team will be moving on to the next level this fall after transferring to four-year programs across the nation.
FULL STORY...

Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball

Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
Faith Degroot is going to continue her volleyball career at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7

Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
College of the Canyons has announced its 2024 football schedule with the Cougs scheduled to host five home games on the recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
The Master's University women's volleyball team traveled to Riverside, Calif. for their 2024 season opener, coming away with a 3-set win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles Friday.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Felicia Tausig, an award-winning photographer and artist, is set to present her inaugural solo show, “Free Fall,” at the Vernon Gallery, located within the Canyon Theatre Guild in downtown Newhall.
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 25.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a groundbreaking event, marking the construction of The Rink Sports Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Ken Striplin | Know Your District
This quote by Thomas Jefferson emphasizes the importance of active participation in the democratic process.
Ken Striplin | Know Your District
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Donna Lee Puglisi.
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Californians Affected by Wildfires May Be Eligible for Property Tax Relief
The California State Board of Equalization (BOE), which is constitutionally and statutorily responsible for the oversight of California’s property tax system, reminds all Californians affected by this year’s wildfires that they may be eligible for property tax relief.
Californians Affected by Wildfires May Be Eligible for Property Tax Relief
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Construction to Begin on Vista Canyon Bridge in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the start of construction on the Vista Canyon Bridge and Road Improvements Project in Canyon Country.
Construction to Begin on Vista Canyon Bridge in Canyon Country
Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers
The nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer is seeking volunteers for its "Cheers for Charity" fundraising event to be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers
Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board
Aug. 21: Hart Board to Appoint New Principals
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: Hart Board to Appoint New Principals
L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Board of Commissioners, the entity that oversees and sets policy for the nation’s largest municipal utility, has formally adopted the Los Angeles County Water Plan. This marks an important step in the region’s pursuit of safe, clean and reliable water resources for all communities in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval
Sept. 30: 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic
The 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Monday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Country Club.
Sept. 30: 40th Annual Oak Tree Golf Classic
Aug. 24: Clothes for Cash Benefits Saugus Marching Centurions
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation. The Clothes for Cash fundraiser will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School.
Aug. 24: Clothes for Cash Benefits Saugus Marching Centurions
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Clear 17 Homeless Encampments
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reported that deputies from the Crime Prevention Unit recently cleared 17 homeless encampments in the SCV with the assistance of city of Santa Clarita Code Enforcement and Los Angeles County Homeless Services.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Clear 17 Homeless Encampments
LASD Requests Public Help Locating Missing Hiker
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing hiker last seen in Castaic.
LASD Requests Public Help Locating Missing Hiker
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Our communities are undoubtedly strengthened by veterans. Last weekend, I was proud to join Homes 4 Families for a special ceremony where six veteran families received the keys to their new homes.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Aug. 19: Council Meets to Discuss City Council Election
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss the process for the District 3 seat where incumbent Jason Gibbs was the only person to run for election.
Aug. 19: Council Meets to Discuss City Council Election
Sept. 28: TASC’s Fall Music Festival
The Adult Skills Center will present its Fall Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-6 p.m. at Sanctuary Animal Assisted Therapy, 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country 91387.
Sept. 28: TASC’s Fall Music Festival
Andrus Appointed Interim COC Superintendent/President
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Aug. 14 appointed College of the Canyons Acting Chancellor David C. Andrus, J.D., as the district’s interim superintendent/president, effective immediately.
Andrus Appointed Interim COC Superintendent/President
Sept. 25: Teens Cookies, Coding Event at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a beginner-friendly introduction to coding event, perfect for teens with no prior experience Wednesday, Sept. 25 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 25: Teens Cookies, Coding Event at Newhall Library
SCVNews.com