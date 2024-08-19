header image

August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
TMU Women’s Soccer Opens Season with 3-1 Win Over Bushnell
| Monday, Aug 19, 2024
Lady Mustangs Soccer
Harmony Rohde (17) celebrates after scoring the first goal of the season in The Master's 3-1 win over Bushnell University Thursday in Santa Clarita, Calif. Photo by Jackson Beck.


The Master’s University women’s soccer team opened the 2024 campaign with a solid 3-1 win over Bushnell University (OR) Thursday afternoon on Pete Reese Field.

The Mustangs (1-0) scored the first three goals of the game and out-shot the Beacons 24-4 in the game, with 10 of those 24 shots on goal.

“It’s always good to start off with a win,” TMU head coach Esteban Chavez said. “We are tired because we are coming off our two-a-days, but for the circumstances and that some of the new players had an impact on the game was good to see. We are a little bit behind right now for what I expected, but it looks promising if we can heal and stay healthy.”

TMU got started a little more than 19 minutes into the first half when sophomore Harmony Rohde found the back of the net off an assist from freshman Breanna Fajardo. Rohde missed almost the entire season last year due to an injury, so to see her score The Master’s first goal of the season made Coach Chavez particularly happy.

“She was heartbroken that she had to miss last season,” he said. “So for her to start off the season with a goal, basically picking up where she left off (before the injury last season) confidence wise, I think it’s huge for her.”

Less than a minute after the start of the second half, 2023 All-GSAC Sinclair Francescon scored off an assist from 2022 All-GSAC Hannah Kopp to extend the lead to 2-0. Francescon was the leading scorer on the team last season with seven goals.

Then in the 79th minute, Freshman Sasha Redshaw streaked down the left side, took a header pass from Francescon and blasted a shot past the keeper for her first goal as a Mustang.

The Beacons’ Ruby Daniels tacked on a breakaway goal in the 81st minute, but it was TMU that controlled the tempo from start to finish to get the season-opening 3-1 win.

The Master’s will be back in action next Thursday when they host the La Sierra Golden Eagles at home on Reese Field. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
