TMU Men’s Track Star Boggess Wins 10K National Championship

In a thrilling finish, The Master’s University’s Davis Boggess out-kicked St. Mary’s Emad Bashir-Mohammed to win the 10K title at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Marion, Ind. on Wednesday, May 24.

Boggess bettered his personal best by 48 seconds to run the 6.4-mile event in a time of 30:15.16, with a winning margin of just 1.81 seconds. He is the first athlete to win the national 10K title in school history and joins John Gilbertson as the only two-time NAIA national champion in school history (Davis was part of the Distance Medley Relay team that won the Indoor championship in March).

“Davis is distinguishing himself as one of the best NAIA distance athletes in the record books, and is leaving a legacy on TMU track and field,” said Head Coach Zach Schroeder. “There are so many things that can go wrong in the 10,000m, (but) Davis raced a very intelligent tactical race, working his way to the top three the second half of the race. He made a move late in the race taking the top position, but it turned into an all out kick with about 600 meters to go.”

Hannah Fredericks finished third in the women’s 10,000m, earning All-American status for the race. She was running with the leaders but with five laps to go, the top two racers started to pull away.

“She modeled great poise throughout the race and read the moves and responded correctly,” Schroeder said.

Micaiah Scott found the podium with a third-place finish in the javelin, setting a new program record with a throw of 46.32 meters (152′ 0″), less than one meter behind the first place throw.

“Incredible job,” Schroeder said of Scott. “(It was a) nice cap to a decorated college career. God has truly blessed her.”

