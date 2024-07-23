After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down

Zach Schroeder, the head coach for The Master’s University track and cross country programs, is stepping down to be closer to family.

Schroeder will stay on with TMU as director of cross country and track & field in order to help oversee and train coaches. This position will allow him to work remotely while helping in the transition. Schroeder and his wife Amie, a longtime assistant coach and nutritionist for the team, became parents for the first time this past year.

“Amie and I never imagined we would be parents,” Schroeder said in a statement. “We praise the Lord for His loving kindness and thank Him countless times each day for blessing us with our precious little girl. The transformation of parenthood has been both amazing and unexpected. God has planted in our hearts a desire to raise Angelina near family, prompting us to move out of state. July 20th will be my last day as Head Coach of Track & Field at The Master’s University.”

During his 19 years as the program’s head coach, Schroeder won 14 consecutive men’s cross country GSAC championships, including seven individual champions, and five women’s cross country GSAC championships, including six individual champions. Across both cross country and track & field, Schroeder led 10 TMU athletes to NAIA national championships and scores more to become All-Americans.

“It is impossible to express my love for the university and the program God has graciously allowed me to be a part of these past 19 years,” he said. “The Lord’s loving kindness to me and Amie through TMU and our Track & Field family is overwhelming.”

Interim Athletic Director Jim Rickard knows Schroeder put TMU on the map nationally as the teams consistently ranked in the top 10 over the last decade.

“Zach and Amie have been so faithful and amazing team leaders over the incredible success and growth of men’s and women’s cross country and track,” Rickard said. “Zach has forged a team that is truly the definition of excellence focused on an audience of One. The mission of The Master’s University is to empower students for a life of enduring commitment to Christ, biblical fidelity, moral integrity, intellectual growth and lasting contribution to the Kingdom of God worldwide. I can’t think of a better example of someone who ran their program as closely to our missions statement as they have. Cross country and track have been as close as family to Zach and Amie from their first day on campus. We are grateful for the 19 years he has led and grown the program into a national power, all while honoring the Lord with their gifts and abilities and using it as a platform to share the gospel of Christ to the world.”

Said Schroeder, “This is a bittersweet season as we leave behind our beloved community at Master’s and walk by faith down an untraveled road. We are thankful and humbled beyond words as we consider God’s goodness to us during our time at TMU, and we praise Him for the amazing work He has accomplished in our program.”

