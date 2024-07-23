header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 23
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
| Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
Zach-Schroeder
Zach Schroeder has stepped down after one of the most decorated coaching careers in the history of The Master's University.


Zach Schroeder, the head coach for The Master’s University track and cross country programs, is stepping down to be closer to family.

Schroeder will stay on with TMU as director of cross country and track & field in order to help oversee and train coaches. This position will allow him to work remotely while helping in the transition. Schroeder and his wife Amie, a longtime assistant coach and nutritionist for the team, became parents for the first time this past year.

“Amie and I never imagined we would be parents,” Schroeder said in a statement. “We praise the Lord for His loving kindness and thank Him countless times each day for blessing us with our precious little girl. The transformation of parenthood has been both amazing and unexpected. God has planted in our hearts a desire to raise Angelina near family, prompting us to move out of state. July 20th will be my last day as Head Coach of Track & Field at The Master’s University.”

During his 19 years as the program’s head coach, Schroeder won 14 consecutive men’s cross country GSAC championships, including seven individual champions, and five women’s cross country GSAC championships, including six individual champions. Across both cross country and track & field, Schroeder led 10 TMU athletes to NAIA national championships and scores more to become All-Americans.

“It is impossible to express my love for the university and the program God has graciously allowed me to be a part of these past 19 years,” he said. “The Lord’s loving kindness to me and Amie through TMU and our Track & Field family is overwhelming.”

Interim Athletic Director Jim Rickard knows Schroeder put TMU on the map nationally as the teams consistently ranked in the top 10 over the last decade.

“Zach and Amie have been so faithful and amazing team leaders over the incredible success and growth of men’s and women’s cross country and track,” Rickard said. “Zach has forged a team that is truly the definition of excellence focused on an audience of One. The mission of The Master’s University is to empower students for a life of enduring commitment to Christ, biblical fidelity, moral integrity, intellectual growth and lasting contribution to the Kingdom of God worldwide. I can’t think of a better example of someone who ran their program as closely to our missions statement as they have. Cross country and track have been as close as family to Zach and Amie from their first day on campus. We are grateful for the 19 years he has led and grown the program into a national power, all while honoring the Lord with their gifts and abilities and using it as a platform to share the gospel of Christ to the world.”

Said Schroeder, “This is a bittersweet season as we leave behind our beloved community at Master’s and walk by faith down an untraveled road. We are thankful and humbled beyond words as we consider God’s goodness to us during our time at TMU, and we praise Him for the amazing work He has accomplished in our program.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship

El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
College of the Canyons graduating sophomore Jonah El-Farra has been named a California Community Colleges Men's Basketball Coaches Associations (CCCMBCA) student-athlete scholarship recipient for the 2023-24 season. 
FULL STORY...

After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down

After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
Zach Schroeder, the head coach for The Master’s University track and cross country programs, is stepping down to be closer to family.
FULL STORY...

Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level

Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
College of the Canyons baseball is sending five players to four-year universities to continue their academic journeys and athletic careers following the 2024 season.
FULL STORY...

Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball

Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
The Master's University baseball has signed pitcher Mack Skeels to join the team for the 2025 season.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball

Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
Toby Lite, a middle infielder from Saugus High School has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Food Pantry in Need of Volunteers
The SCV Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help sort food, stock shelves, fill bags and distribute food to its residents in need Monday through Thursday and Saturday of each week.
SCV Food Pantry in Need of Volunteers
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
College of the Canyons graduating sophomore Jonah El-Farra has been named a California Community Colleges Men's Basketball Coaches Associations (CCCMBCA) student-athlete scholarship recipient for the 2023-24 season. 
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Chair Lindsey P. Horvath that directs the creation of an independent Ethics Commission and ethics reform measures to improve transparency and create greater oversight in County government.
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for its upcoming “Body & Presence” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Canyon Country Community Center during the City's annual Business for Artists Conference.
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
Zach Schroeder, the head coach for The Master’s University track and cross country programs, is stepping down to be closer to family.
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
The community is invited to an SCV Senior Center Health and Wellness program lecture “Let’s Talk About Kidney Health” on Wednesday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
College of the Canyons baseball is sending five players to four-year universities to continue their academic journeys and athletic careers following the 2024 season.
Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
The Master's University baseball has signed pitcher Mack Skeels to join the team for the 2025 season.
Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
L.A. County’s Drug-Related Overdose Deaths Plateau for First Time in Decade
Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths plateaued for the first time in ten years in 2023 in Los Angeles County, a new Los Angeles County Department of Public Health analysis of Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner data has found.
L.A. County’s Drug-Related Overdose Deaths Plateau for First Time in Decade
Vector Control Launches Summer Safeguarding Campaign
As temperatures soar in Los Angeles, so do the numbers of mosquitoes and their relentless, itchy bites.
Vector Control Launches Summer Safeguarding Campaign
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen.
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
The California State University, Los Angeles Golden Eagle volleyball team, which included middle blocker Shelby Grubbs from Newhall, was welcomed to the White House on Monday, alongside other national champions from the past academic year, to celebrate their accomplishments as part of NCAA Sports Day.
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
The Friends of Hart Park - in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Los Angeles County Parks - is pleased to announce the return of their signature event “Silents Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 6 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
To help students balance education with their diverse work and family responsibilities, College of the Canyons will offer a wide variety of flexible learning options during the fall 2024 semester.
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
Santa Clarita Announces Upcoming Lane Closures
Beginning Monday, July 29, crews will start the construction of traffic circulation modifications on two intersections, part of the federally-funded, Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project.
Santa Clarita Announces Upcoming Lane Closures
Oct. 19: Save the Date for Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea
Circle of Hope's Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of breast cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease.
Oct. 19: Save the Date for Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea
‘S.W.A.T.’ Among Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 22 - Sunday, July 28.
‘S.W.A.T.’ Among Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
SCV SELPA Seeking Children with Disabilities
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.
SCV SELPA Seeking Children with Disabilities
Caltrans Announces Overnight Southbound I-5 Lane Closures in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 will be blocked overnight Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic Lake Hughes Road for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Overnight Southbound I-5 Lane Closures in Castaic Area
Ransomware Attack Closes L.A. County Superior Court
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County will be closed Monday, July 22, as the Court works diligently to repair and reboot network systems that were severely impacted by a ransomware attack first detected the morning of Friday, July 19.
Ransomware Attack Closes L.A. County Superior Court
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Sewage Spill Closes Two L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has closed two beaches due to a recent sewage spill.
Sewage Spill Closes Two L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
SCVNews.com