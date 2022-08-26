TMU Men’s Volleyball Adds Seven New Players

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team has taken huge strides in the three short years the team has been competing. At the end of the 2022 season, the Mustangs were ranked #15 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national poll after reaching as high as #8. Now with the addition of seven new players to the 2023 roster, including three transferring from other college programs, the future is looking even brighter.

Here is a list of the seven new players and what Head Coach Jared Goldberg says about each:

Nolan Flexen – 6-9 Outside Hitter/Opposite, Rio Rancho, N.M.; Transfer from Grand Canyon University in Arizona

“Nolan has the potential to be the best attacker our program has ever seen. His long frame and athleticism are going to be a force in the NAIA. As a 2020 high school graduate, Nolan was the Volleyball Magazine #8 recruit in his class nationally. Additionally, Nolan is the first TMU player to have trained with Team USA after spending the 2021 summer with the junior national team.”

Isaac Seltzer – 6-5 Opposite, Santa Ana

“Isaac is coming in from a very high-level club team in Pulse. For the last two years, Isaac has helped lead that team to very strong finishes nationally and was named a 17 Open & 18 Open All-American. As an attacker, Isaac is very dynamic and can hit some sharp angles with his lefty arm-swing. Isaac will immediately add depth to our right-side position, and we are looking forward to having him on campus. ”

Matthew Hamm – 6-0 Setter, Fresno

“Matthew was one of the earliest recruits I started talking with when I first came to Master’s. He has been one of the best setters up in the Fresno area for his class and will step in right away and raise the level of play in our setting position. He is a natural leader and does a great job of staying calm under pressure.”

Caleb Goss – 6-10 Opposite/Middle, Santa Barbara

“Caleb is a player that has tremendous potential. He hasn’t been playing indoor volleyball very long and will certainly be pushed to step up as he comes into our gym. That said, as Caleb gets stronger and more comfortable on the court, his frame and athleticism leave a lot of room to take over matches in the future.”

Cayson Cloar – 6-3 Outside Hitter, Redlands; Transfer from Ottawa University in Arizona

“After being in our conference on the other side of the court for the last couple years, we are excited to welcome Cayson into our gym. He is a very hard worker and dedicated to getting better in the gym and weight room. I’m looking forward to seeing how he continues to grow both athletically and spiritually.”

Finn Kelly – 6-0 Libero, Malibu

“Finn is coming into our gym in a bit different role than he has played in the past. In high school, Finn was mostly a setter in both club and high school season. Coming to train with us as a libero, I’m expecting him to continue to improve quickly as he settles into a new role within our team.”

Bryce Jones – 6-3 Setter, Long Beach; Transfer from Quincy University in Illinois.

“We are looking forward to bringing Bryce into our gym and back to the west coast. Originally from Long Beach, Bryce spent his freshman year in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association playing for Quincy University in Illinois. As a freshman, he got a good amount of playing time in the setting position and was able to play against some very high-level competition. Bryce will immediately add more competition in our setting position, and we are looking forward to seeing how he develops here at TMU.”

TMU men’s volleyball will debut the 2023 team on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. when the Mustangs welcome University of California, Irvine to the MacArthur Center for a home exhibition match. The Anteaters, a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 team out of the Big West Conference, finished last season ranked #25 in the nation.

Visit TMU Sports for more information on the TMU athletics program.

