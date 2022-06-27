TMU’s Rebekah Niednagel Ready to Make Immediate Impact

Rebekah Niednagel was an immediate draw for the TMU Women’s Cross Country team because of who she is as an athlete.

Being part of a three-time state cross country team for La Costa Canyon High School, a three-time individual finalist in CIF track and team captain, Niednagel clearly has the competitive drive, athletic talent and the ability to inspire others around her to pursue excellence that TMU XCTF is looking for.

Expressing her goals as a Mustang, Niednagel said she wants to “be a nationals team for cross country and make it individually in track.”

Master’s Head Coach Zach Schroeder is confident that this runner from Encinitas will be a key contributor towards the team’s athletic goals in the coming year.

“Rebekah sets an extraordinarily high standard on herself,” Schroeder said. “She has a high athletic IQ, coupled with a competitive spirit and a desire to live for the Lord. She is going to make an immediate impact on our team and I believe will help our women’s cross country team defend its conference title.”

Niednagel was attracted to TMU’s running team for more than just the opportunity to pursue her athletic potential.

She said, “The love that the members of the team have for one another and the Lord is evident.”

Recognizing that she already seeks to honor Christ with her life, Schroeder added, “Most importantly, I can’t wait to join Rebekah as she continues to grow in her understanding of what it means to train and compete as an act of worship, and watch her again gain confidence and peace that will lead her to some very high athletic marks.

“The best Rebekah Niednagel is on the horizon.”

