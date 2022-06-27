header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 28
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
TMU’s Rebekah Niednagel Ready to Make Immediate Impact
| Monday, Jun 27, 2022

Rebekah Niednagel was an immediate draw for the TMU Women’s Cross Country team because of who she is as an athlete.

Being part of a three-time state cross country team for La Costa Canyon High School, a three-time individual finalist in CIF track and team captain, Niednagel clearly has the competitive drive, athletic talent and the ability to inspire others around her to pursue excellence that TMU XCTF is looking for.

Expressing her goals as a Mustang, Niednagel said she wants to “be a nationals team for cross country and make it individually in track.”

Master’s Head Coach Zach Schroeder is confident that this runner from Encinitas will be a key contributor towards the team’s athletic goals in the coming year.

“Rebekah sets an extraordinarily high standard on herself,” Schroeder said. “She has a high athletic IQ, coupled with a competitive spirit and a desire to live for the Lord. She is going to make an immediate impact on our team and I believe will help our women’s cross country team defend its conference title.”

Niednagel was attracted to TMU’s running team for more than just the opportunity to pursue her athletic potential.

She said, “The love that the members of the team have for one another and the Lord is evident.”

Recognizing that she already seeks to honor Christ with her life, Schroeder added, “Most importantly, I can’t wait to join Rebekah as she continues to grow in her understanding of what it means to train and compete as an act of worship, and watch her again gain confidence and peace that will lead her to some very high athletic marks.

“The best Rebekah Niednagel is on the horizon.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMU’s Rebekah Niednagel Ready to Make Immediate Impact

TMU’s Rebekah Niednagel Ready to Make Immediate Impact
Monday, Jun 27, 2022
FULL STORY...

June 26: Western Regional Short Track Championships at The Cube

June 26: Western Regional Short Track Championships at The Cube
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
FULL STORY...

COC Hosts 47th Annual Cross Country Summer Series

COC Hosts 47th Annual Cross Country Summer Series
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
FULL STORY...

Former Mustang Star Chris Beck Named New TMU Athletic Director

Former Mustang Star Chris Beck Named New TMU Athletic Director
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
FULL STORY...

TMU Athletes Ghiorso, Boggess Receive GSAC Cliff Hamlow Award

TMU Athletes Ghiorso, Boggess Receive GSAC Cliff Hamlow Award
Monday, Jun 6, 2022
The Master's University Cross Country and Track & Field runners Arianna Ghiorso and Davis Boggess were named recipients of the Cliff Hamlow Champions of Character Award, as presented by the Golden State Athletic Conference.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: