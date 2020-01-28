Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)

Movie fans will have a golden opportunity to step into the early days of filming in Santa Clarita at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival in Old Town Newhall from Friday-Sunday, February 14-16.

The nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has published its "wish list" for events and fundraising in 2020.

As we begin our third year of operations as Santa Clarita Valley's integrated regional water agency, it's a good time to check our rearview mirror and see how far we've come in just two years.

Canyon Country Park was alive with the sounds of laughter at the grand opening event for the city of Santa Clarita’s first Inclusive Play Area on Saturday, January 25.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has raised more than $368 million in pledges and cash, which is 95% of its $388 million pre-opening campaign goal, Director Bill Kramer announced Monday.

Now in Production in SCV: ‘Nanny Danger,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘NCIS’ The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of features, TV shows, commercials and student films in production in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 27-February 2.

Feb. 29: Sparkle of Tinnley Organization to Hold First Fundraiser The Sparkle of Tinnley Organization, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit created in memory of Tinnley Reese Harmon, will host its first community fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia on February 29 from noon to 4 p.m.

May 9: 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.

SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.

Supes to Weigh New Massage Parlor Rules to Prevent Human Trafficking The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider new requirements for massage establishments to help prevent human trafficking, according to county officials.