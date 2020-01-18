Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)

Ahead of the spring 2020 semester, William S. Hart Union High School District Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman sent a statement to families mapping out school procedures and policies meant to further enhance school safety.
Nearly three years after his conviction on federal obstruction charges, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was ordered to begin serving his three-year prison sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his appeal.
The Dodgers will hold their eighth annual offseason FanFest presented by Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino on Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission, entertainment, fun and games for fans of all ages.
Wrapping up a weeklong “homelessness tour” in Oakland Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a package of new state resources being deployed to help cities and counties tackle the state’s most vexing and visible social problem.
Santa Clarita City Council members voted Tuesday to accept a $24,219 federal grant from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program to “enhance existing law enforcement, advance community policing efforts to help reduce crime, address quality-of-life issues, and safeguard public safety,” in Santa Clarita, according to a city staff report.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has coauthored Senate Bills 801, 802 and 431 with Senators Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) and Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) to help Californians weather some of the worst side effects of the mandatory public safety power shutoffs, or PSPS.
A nine-page proposal to separate the United Methodist church into two denominations was presented by a group of 16 bishops earlier this month, and if approved, it could result in the Santa Clarita Valley’s Methodist churches being affiliated with different denominations.
California State University, Northridge has received a $1 million gift from design software giant Autodesk to support the creation of a Center for Integrated Design and Advanced Manufacturing at the university.
The new year brings with it many new laws and changes, but the William S. Hart Union High School District wants you to know that 2020 also brings the U.S. Census, a vitally important national effort that will determine federal support for public education in the coming decade.
