Today in SCV History (April 15)

Boston Scientific Corp. will produce 3,000 medical ventilators for around $1,000 apiece with more to come if needed. Traditional medical ventilators cost $25,000 to $50,000. Emergency FDA approval was announced Wednesday.
Los Angeles County justice partners have collaborated to safely cut the county jails population by 3,500 to reduce the risk of mass exposure of COVID-19, county Public Defender Ricardo D. García said Tuesday.
Island Pacific Supermarket has launched its “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign by becoming the first Filipino supermarket chain to provide online shopping with same-day grocery delivery in the United States.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a public-private partnership motion
to create a county COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program which calls for the creation of the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The county of Los Angeles in partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative and Community Reinvestment Fund, USA has created a new online portal for small businesses to apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Tuesday the launch of enhanced foreclosure prevention services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units in Los Angeles County as part of the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center.
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Tuesday to receive and administer the County’s initial allocation of $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, as well as future allocations, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, $42 million new investments to protect younger Californians who are at heightened risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19.
In continued response to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak and the recent order from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises is cancelling all voyages through June 30, 2020.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an interim urgency ordinance to protect retail grocery, drug store and food delivery platform workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in unincorporated L.A. County.
