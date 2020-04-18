[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (April 18)
April 18
| Saturday, Apr 18, 2020

1945 – Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The “Nation of California,” with its innovative technologic resources, must test its 40 million citizens. The goal should be at a rate of 1 million per day.
You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch
A handsome 5-year-old American bulldog named Butch, who'd make a great companion during our safer-at-home time and beyond, is ready for adoption right now at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a webinar for nonprofit organization staff, board members and volunteers on Wednesday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
L.A. County Friday: Fewer New Deaths, More New Cases; 3rd Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 40 new deaths and 530 new cases of COVID-19, the first drop in new deaths after three consecutive record-setting days, peaking at 55 on Thursday.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine, Class of 2020, who has committed to West Point.
Newsom: California Now in ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’
Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers — including the heads of Apple and Disney, former governors and recent presidential candidate Tom Steyer — to reignite the state’s economy.
April 19-25: Henry Mayo to Mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week
April 19-25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers more than 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
California Friday: 27,528 Cases, 985 Deaths, Fewer Patients in ICUs
California now has 27,528 confirmed cases and 985 deaths due to COVID-19, with 85 fewer patients in ICUs diagnosed with or suspected to have the disease, state Department of Public Health officials announced Friday afternoon.
L.A. County Inmates Use Pedal Power to Sew Face Masks
When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted health officials to recommend people wear masks or face coverings to slow the spread, Los Angeles County inmates in the jails' sewing program started producing face masks for inmates and employees.
Free Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Now Available to L.A. County Residents
Free, same-day COVID-19 tests are now available for all L.A. County residents who have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
State Schools Chief Moves to Close Students’ Digital Divide
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the creation of a new task force to close the digital divide for California students who lack access to resources such as internet connectivity and devices.
School Day Cafe Expands Free Meals Program for SCV Kids
School Day Cafe will offer free drive-up dinner service to area children beginning Monday, April 20, in addition to the free breakfasts and lunches the nonprofit organization already offers.
Lundgren Earns Award for Hart High Campus, Classroom Building
The Southern California Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America will honor Lundgren Management's work on the William S. Hart High School campus in Newhall with a Project Achievement Award at this year’s Annual Awards Gala in September.
Antibody Tests Hold Clues for COVID-19 Recovery in U.S.
As public health departments across the nation conduct testing for novel coronavirus, they’ve also begun conducting antibody tests — a move experts say could help officials determine how to redeploy the U.S. workforce and aid the development of a vaccine.
April 28, May 28: SCV Blood Drive; Recovered COVID-19 Residents Invited
UCLA Health has set two blood drives at Real Life Church in Valencia on Tuesday, April 28, and Thursday, May 28, and officials especially invite Santa Clarita Valley residents who've recovered from COVID-19 to donate.
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Hart District Students with 3D Printers Called Upon to Help Create Face Shield Parts
Chris Kurumiya, a junior at Valencia High School, is calling on Hart District students with 3D printers to help create face shield parts in an effort to support Operation Shields Up, an organization that aims to provide protective face shields for medical professionals.
L.A. County Thursday: Another Day of Record Deaths; At Least 218 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 399 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths for the third consecutive day. A minimum of 218 cases (total) have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Bracing for $1 Bil. Decline in Sales Tax Revenue
Los Angeles County’s economic outlook has taken a hard hit from the COVID-19 crisis, with officials forecasting a $1 billion decline in sales tax revenue this fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.
April 20: WiSH Foundation Complimentary Virtual Fitness Class
Let's Get Moving! With gyms closed and movement curtailed, the WiSH Education Foundation is coming to the rescue to get your blood pumping with a complimentary fitness training session Monday, April 20, at 12:00 p.m.
California Thursday: 26,182 Cases; 890 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 26,182 confirmed cases and 890 deaths.
Chamber Launches Two-Part Virtual Seminar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the launch of a portion of their FocusSCV leadership program now and transformed it from a small classroom format to a webinar for the entire business community.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Andrew Armitage
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School’s Andrew Armitage, Class of 2020, who has committed to California State University, Northridge.
