Today in SCV History (April 19)

Dr. J. Michael McGrath, who led the Newhall School District as its superintendent from 1972 to 1997 and had an elementary school named for him following his retirement, died at home in Valencia early Friday. He was 83.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 81 new deaths and 642 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. To date, Public Health has identified 12,021 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county including a minimum of 243 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of Five Point Holdings LLC, was named to the Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will join more than 80 other California leaders in business, labor, health and philanthropy to tackle the COVID-19 “pandemic-induced recession” plaguing the state.
Daniel Mortensen, a member of the SCV Water Agency board, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 40 new deaths and 530 new cases of COVID-19, the first drop in new deaths after three consecutive record-setting days, peaking at 55 on Thursday.
Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers — including the heads of Apple and Disney, former governors and recent presidential candidate Tom Steyer — to reignite the state’s economy.
California now has 27,528 confirmed cases and 985 deaths due to COVID-19, with 85 fewer patients in ICUs diagnosed with or suspected to have the disease, state Department of Public Health officials announced Friday afternoon.
When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted health officials to recommend people wear masks or face coverings to slow the spread, Los Angeles County inmates in the jails' sewing program started producing face masks for inmates and employees.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the creation of a new task force to close the digital divide for California students who lack access to resources such as internet connectivity and devices.
The Southern California Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America will honor Lundgren Management's work on the William S. Hart High School campus in Newhall with a Project Achievement Award at this year’s Annual Awards Gala in September.
