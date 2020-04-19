[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (April 19)
April 19
| Sunday, Apr 19, 2020

1880 – Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83
Dr. J. Michael McGrath, who led the Newhall School District as its superintendent from 1972 to 1997 and had an elementary school named for him following his retirement, died at home in Valencia early Friday. He was 83.
J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83
Local Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Population During Crisis
It has been one week since the Santa Clarita Valley opened up a hotel for the vulnerable homeless population, and now officials are saying they are two rooms short of being at capacity.
Local Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Population During Crisis
L.A. County Saturday: Highest Number of New Deaths (81); At Least 243 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 81 new deaths and 642 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. To date, Public Health has identified 12,021 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county including a minimum of 243 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Saturday: Highest Number of New Deaths (81); At Least 243 SCV Cases
California Saturday: 28,963 Cases Incl. 3,370 Healthcare Workers; 1,072 Deaths
California now has 28,963 confirmed cases and 1,072 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Friday, 3,370 healthcare workers had contracted the disease.
California Saturday: 28,963 Cases Incl. 3,370 Healthcare Workers; 1,072 Deaths
Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Combating COVID-19 takes each one of us, and I am thankful for your support and compliance with the health recommendations from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts
Several high school cheer teams in the William S. Hart Union High School District are planning to hold virtual introductory parent meetings and virtual team tryouts this year due to COVID-19.
Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts
Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of Five Point Holdings LLC, was named to the Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will join more than 80 other California leaders in business, labor, health and philanthropy to tackle the COVID-19 “pandemic-induced recession” plaguing the state.
Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
SCV Water’s Mortensen Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Assault
Daniel Mortensen, a member of the SCV Water Agency board, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
SCV Water’s Mortensen Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Assault
Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Instead of commercials jolting our angst, or setting an elephant onto our already fragile psyche, why not give us information getting us through the day?
Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The “Nation of California,” with its innovative technologic resources, must test its 40 million citizens. The goal should be at a rate of 1 million per day.
Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch
A handsome 5-year-old American bulldog named Butch, who'd make a great companion during our safer-at-home time and beyond, is ready for adoption right now at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch
April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a webinar for nonprofit organization staff, board members and volunteers on Wednesday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
L.A. County Friday: Fewer New Deaths, More New Cases; 3rd Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 40 new deaths and 530 new cases of COVID-19, the first drop in new deaths after three consecutive record-setting days, peaking at 55 on Thursday.
L.A. County Friday: Fewer New Deaths, More New Cases; 3rd Death at Henry Mayo
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine, Class of 2020, who has committed to West Point.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
Newsom: California Now in ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’
Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers — including the heads of Apple and Disney, former governors and recent presidential candidate Tom Steyer — to reignite the state’s economy.
Newsom: California Now in ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’
April 19-25: Henry Mayo to Mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week
April 19-25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers more than 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
April 19-25: Henry Mayo to Mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week
California Friday: 27,528 Cases, 985 Deaths, Fewer Patients in ICUs
California now has 27,528 confirmed cases and 985 deaths due to COVID-19, with 85 fewer patients in ICUs diagnosed with or suspected to have the disease, state Department of Public Health officials announced Friday afternoon.
California Friday: 27,528 Cases, 985 Deaths, Fewer Patients in ICUs
L.A. County Inmates Use Pedal Power to Sew Face Masks
When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted health officials to recommend people wear masks or face coverings to slow the spread, Los Angeles County inmates in the jails' sewing program started producing face masks for inmates and employees.
L.A. County Inmates Use Pedal Power to Sew Face Masks
Free Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Now Available to L.A. County Residents
Free, same-day COVID-19 tests are now available for all L.A. County residents who have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Free Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Now Available to L.A. County Residents
State Schools Chief Moves to Close Students’ Digital Divide
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the creation of a new task force to close the digital divide for California students who lack access to resources such as internet connectivity and devices.
State Schools Chief Moves to Close Students’ Digital Divide
School Day Cafe Expands Free Meals Program for SCV Kids
School Day Cafe will offer free drive-up dinner service to area children beginning Monday, April 20, in addition to the free breakfasts and lunches the nonprofit organization already offers.
School Day Cafe Expands Free Meals Program for SCV Kids
Lundgren Earns Award for Hart High Campus, Classroom Building
The Southern California Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America will honor Lundgren Management's work on the William S. Hart High School campus in Newhall with a Project Achievement Award at this year’s Annual Awards Gala in September.
Lundgren Earns Award for Hart High Campus, Classroom Building
