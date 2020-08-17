Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)

The Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help students (and parents) of all ages with FREE online resources for education and learning including homework databases that are available with your library card 24/7 from home.

Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 45 new deaths and 2,642 new cases of COVID-19 countywide.

Forecasting more triple-digit temperatures, the National Weather Service has extended the current excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Raid on Acton Pot Cultivation Operation Nets 2,000 Plants, Assault Weapons, Ammo Los Angeles Sheriff's Department narcotics detectives arrested three adults in Acton on Thursday after a raid on a suspected illegal marijuana cultivation operation.

Smoke from Lake, Ranch Fires Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Warning Smoke from the Lake Fire and Ranch Fire burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a Friday alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning College of the Canyons provided a three-hour training session for 45 William S. Hart Union High School District instructional coaches and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to help them with the current transition to online learning.

Nine Candidates to Face Off in 2020 Santa Clarita City Council Race It’s official: Nine candidates will officially run to fill two Santa Clarita City Council seats open for the Nov. 3 election.

Emergency Bans on Foreclosures, Evictions Repealed in California By a vote of 19-1 on Thursday, the Judicial Council repealed emergency orders suspending foreclosure and unlawful detainer actions in California’s courts, leaving lawmakers just a few weeks to enact legal protections to avert an impending flood of evictions for unpaid rent when the moratorium is officially lifted on Sept. 1.