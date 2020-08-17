Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)

The Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help students (and parents) of all ages with FREE online resources for education and learning including homework databases that are available with your library card 24/7 from home.
Smoke from the Lake Fire and Ranch Fire burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a Friday alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
College of the Canyons provided a three-hour training session for 45 William S. Hart Union High School District instructional coaches and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to help them with the current transition to online learning.
By a vote of 19-1 on Thursday, the Judicial Council repealed emergency orders suspending foreclosure and unlawful detainer actions in California’s courts, leaving lawmakers just a few weeks to enact legal protections to avert an impending flood of evictions for unpaid rent when the moratorium is officially lifted on Sept. 1.
Siding with a lower court judge who found California’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition is illegal and could lead to women being “raped and dead,” a duo of GOP-appointed Ninth Circuit judges Friday ruled the ban violates the Second Amendment.
Grace Community Church in Sun Valley has filed suit against California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday over public health orders banning indoor worship services during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station continued their investigation Friday after multiple fires broke out within minutes of each other in Newhall Thursday night, which officials said they believe were incidental following a domestic issue.
On August 13, 2020, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that 26 department employees will receive letters of intent to suspend or terminate as a result of their involvement in a fight between deputies at Kennedy Hall in East Los Angeles in September 2018.
