[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
August 17
| Monday, Aug 17, 2020

1920 – Actress Maureen O’Hara born in Ireland; 1961 “Parent Trap” uses Disney Golden Oak Ranch [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1920 - Actress Maureen O'Hara born in Ireland; 1961 "Parent Trap" uses Disney Golden Oak Ranch [story]
Maureen O'Hara
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
More Triple Digits: SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Wednesday
Forecasting more triple-digit temperatures, the National Weather Service has extended the current excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through 9 p.m. Wednesday.
More Triple Digits: SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Wednesday
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 218,693 Total Cases in L.A. County; SCV Cases Near 5K
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 45 new deaths and 2,642 new cases of COVID-19 countywide.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 218,693 Total Cases in L.A. County; SCV Cases Near 5K
Santa Clarita Library Offers Free Online Resources 24/7
The Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help students (and parents) of all ages with FREE online resources for education and learning including homework databases that are available with your library card 24/7 from home.
Santa Clarita Library Offers Free Online Resources 24/7
Raid on Acton Pot Cultivation Operation Nets 2,000 Plants, Assault Weapons, Ammo
Los Angeles Sheriff's Department narcotics detectives arrested three adults in Acton on Thursday after a raid on a suspected illegal marijuana cultivation operation.
Raid on Acton Pot Cultivation Operation Nets 2,000 Plants, Assault Weapons, Ammo
Smoke from Lake, Ranch Fires Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Warning
Smoke from the Lake Fire and Ranch Fire burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a Friday alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Smoke from Lake, Ranch Fires Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Warning
COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning
College of the Canyons provided a three-hour training session for 45 William S. Hart Union High School District instructional coaches and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to help them with the current transition to online learning.
COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning
Nine Candidates to Face Off in 2020 Santa Clarita City Council Race
It’s official: Nine candidates will officially run to fill two Santa Clarita City Council seats open for the Nov. 3 election.
Nine Candidates to Face Off in 2020 Santa Clarita City Council Race
Emergency Bans on Foreclosures, Evictions Repealed in California
By a vote of 19-1 on Thursday, the Judicial Council repealed emergency orders suspending foreclosure and unlawful detainer actions in California’s courts, leaving lawmakers just a few weeks to enact legal protections to avert an impending flood of evictions for unpaid rent when the moratorium is officially lifted on Sept. 1.
Emergency Bans on Foreclosures, Evictions Repealed in California
Lake Fire at 12% Containment, Additional Structures Destroyed
Fire crews reached 12% containment of the 11,637-acre Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area, which has destroyed five structures, according to a Friday morning report from officials.
Lake Fire at 12% Containment, Additional Structures Destroyed
Gas Main Break at Canyon Country Construction Site Prompts Evacuations
A gas main break at a Canyon Country construction site prompted evacuations Friday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Gas Main Break at Canyon Country Construction Site Prompts Evacuations
Ninth Circuit Strikes Down California Ban on High-Capacity Gun Magazines
Siding with a lower court judge who found California’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition is illegal and could lead to women being “raped and dead,” a duo of GOP-appointed Ninth Circuit judges Friday ruled the ban violates the Second Amendment.
Ninth Circuit Strikes Down California Ban on High-Capacity Gun Magazines
Firefighters Respond to ‘Canyon Incident’ on Tick Canyon Road
Firefighters responded to a 3-acre brush fire dubbed the "Canyon Incident" on Tick Canyon Road early Friday morning, following a burst of smaller fires in Newhall hours earlier.
Firefighters Respond to ‘Canyon Incident’ on Tick Canyon Road
Record High Percentage of Voters Registered in California
Voter interest continues to grow in California as officials announced Thursday over 83% of the electorate has registered to vote, the highest entering a general election since 1952.
Record High Percentage of Voters Registered in California
Grace Community Church Sues L.A. County, California Over Indoor Worship Ban
Grace Community Church in Sun Valley has filed suit against California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday over public health orders banning indoor worship services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Grace Community Church Sues L.A. County, California Over Indoor Worship Ban
SCV Sheriff’s Station: Newhall Fires Incidental Following Domestic Issue
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station continued their investigation Friday after multiple fires broke out within minutes of each other in Newhall Thursday night, which officials said they believe were incidental following a domestic issue.
SCV Sheriff’s Station: Newhall Fires Incidental Following Domestic Issue
Zeretzke Pleads Guilty to 1 Federal Count of Producing Child Porn
John Edward Zeretzke, a former music teacher who taught a handful of clinics at Santa Clarita Valley schools, has pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography.
Zeretzke Pleads Guilty to 1 Federal Count of Producing Child Porn
Villanueva Moves to Suspend or Fire 26 LASD Employees, Condemns Cliques
On August 13, 2020, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that 26 department employees will receive letters of intent to suspend or terminate as a result of their involvement in a fight between deputies at Kennedy Hall in East Los Angeles in September 2018.
Villanueva Moves to Suspend or Fire 26 LASD Employees, Condemns Cliques
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Heritage Junction [story]
Mitchell adobe
Mustangs Newcomer Anna Herrin’s Unusual Journey to the Pool
When it comes to racing, Anna Herrin does not need a GPS.
Mustangs Newcomer Anna Herrin’s Unusual Journey to the Pool
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 216,139 Cases Countywide, 4,882 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 64 new deaths and 1,999 new cases of COVID-19.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 216,139 Cases Countywide, 4,882 SCV Cases
Nearly 70 Animals Affected by Lake Fire Sheltered at AV Fairgrounds
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Lake Fire.
Nearly 70 Animals Affected by Lake Fire Sheltered at AV Fairgrounds
%d bloggers like this: