Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
August 21
| Friday, Aug 21, 2020

1961 – CalArts grad (MFA ’92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman Steps Down, Heading to Busch Gardens Tampa
After 25 years with Six Flags, Neal Thurman will step down as president of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor and move east to become Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Park president.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 227,346 Cases Countywide, 5,089 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 227,346 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 5,089 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 5,446 deaths countywide to date.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All Individuals Friday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, Aug. 21.
Wilk Warns of Hit to Social Security Benefits Due to COVID-19 Economic Plunge
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk is warning individuals turning 60 this year they can expect a dramatic hit to their Social Security (S.S) benefits due to the COVID-19 related economic collapse unless Congress takes action to fix this glitch in the SS calculation formula.
Lyft, Uber Granted Temporary Reprieve, Will Continue Operating in California for Now
Hours after announcing it would suspend operations in California, Lyft Inc. said Thursday it would not shut down by midnight after a state court greenlighted the rideshare company to continue operating while it fights a court order to reclassify its drivers as employees.
Sept. 1: VIA Virtual COVID-19 Series, ‘It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets’
The Valley Industry Association Virtual COVID-19 Series, "It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets," will take place Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
CSUN’s Biomedical Research Training Program Receives STEM Award for Diversity, Inclusion
California State University, Northridge’s undergraduate biomedical research training program, BUILD PODER, has received the 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.
Aug. 21: SCAA’s Fairy Tales and Folklore Virtual Art Reception
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as they hold a virtual art reception for Fairy Tales and Folklore, Friday, Aug. 21, at 5:00 p.m.
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
In June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tours but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
West Ranch High School senior Jessamine Jin has always enjoyed immersing herself in a good book and has been writing since she was in the third grade.
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
The Lake Fire grew a little less than 1,000 acres overnight, while containment increased to 48%, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 61 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,956 new cases of the virus, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita.
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
Alan “Flo” Lawrence, a beloved community volunteer and Castaic Lions Club President, died Wednesday morning.
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Business Affairs will host a webinar on landlord and tenant rights during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley: "American Dracula" and a music video.
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the reopening of the Waterslide Pool at the Aquatic Center with new family recreation swim times available by reservation only beginning Thursday, August 20.
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke Tuesday morning to a yellow hue in the sky due to poor air quality being created by nearby fires, and it wasn't much improved by Wednesday morning.
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
A Lyft driver from Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger while she slept on June 12 in Santa Clarita.
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has permanently banned transfers of L.A. County inmates to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities, citing public safety.
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks currently in place for behind-the-wheel drive tests to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility.
