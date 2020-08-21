Today in SCV History (Aug. 21) 1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [

Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman Steps Down, Heading to Busch Gardens Tampa After 25 years with Six Flags, Neal Thurman will step down as president of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor and move east to become Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Park president.

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 227,346 Cases Countywide, 5,089 Total SCV Cases The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 227,346 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 5,089 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 5,446 deaths countywide to date.

SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All Individuals Friday According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, Aug. 21.

Wilk Warns of Hit to Social Security Benefits Due to COVID-19 Economic Plunge SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk is warning individuals turning 60 this year they can expect a dramatic hit to their Social Security (S.S) benefits due to the COVID-19 related economic collapse unless Congress takes action to fix this glitch in the SS calculation formula.