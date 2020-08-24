Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 46 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,759 new cases of the virus, with 72% of the new cases confirmed in people younger than 50 years old.
Santa Clarita City Council members will consider Tuesday ideas on how to honor the victims of the Saugus High School shooting, which include appending Central Park’s name or constructing a memorial at the park or at a different location.
“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail Friday for her part in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, with the sentencing judge saying he was “dumbfounded” by her “gall.”
Less than a year after the Saugus High School shooting claimed the lives of three teens, the William S. Hart Union High School District on Thursday released a private contractor’s safety report about recommendations for the district.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies helped an 18-year-old woman seek mental health resources on Thursday after she jumped from the second story of the Hyatt Regency Valencia parking structure.
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
After 25 years with Six Flags, Neal Thurman will step down as president of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor and move east to become Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Park president.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 227,346 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 5,089 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 5,446 deaths countywide to date.
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk is warning individuals turning 60 this year they can expect a dramatic hit to their Social Security (S.S) benefits due to the COVID-19 related economic collapse unless Congress takes action to fix this glitch in the SS calculation formula.
Hours after announcing it would suspend operations in California, Lyft Inc. said Thursday it would not shut down by midnight after a state court greenlighted the rideshare company to continue operating while it fights a court order to reclassify its drivers as employees.
California State University, Northridge’s undergraduate biomedical research training program, BUILD PODER, has received the 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.