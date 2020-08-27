Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,642 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,269 cases and 53 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
At its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Los Angeles County Community Advisory Committee for Chiquita Canyon Landfill will address Notices of Violations of the landfill's Conditional Use Permit and air quality standards for surrounding communities.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths and 989 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This is the first time the number of reported new cases has been under 1,000 since the beginning of June. In mid-to-late July, the daily reported number of new cases was around 3,200 cases per day.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States! This important milestone is a time for us to reflect upon and commemorate the efforts of women across our nation, who were crucial factors in the implementation of the 19th amendment.
Three victims of Jeremy Haggerty, the ex-Hart District basketball coach who is serving nine years in prison for lewd acts upon children and sexual battery, are now suing the former coach and his former employer, the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, announced Tuesday that Don McCoy has been named Park President of Santa Clarita-based theme parks Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor-LA, and Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.
To help ensure the health and safety of the small number of students in classes that will conduct activities on CSUN’s campus — and the small percentage of employees who work on-site — the university has instituted a system of safety protocols and cleaning procedures that help minimize the risks.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the launch of a new series of virtual panels for members and the public, as a part of its Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, called “Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us,” with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its COVID-19 Resource Webinar Series, in partnership with L.A. County Board of Supervisor Chair Kathryn Barger, to bring the full SCV business community relevant and important COVID resources.
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to hold both a closed meeting and a special session Tuesday to discuss anticipated litigation over Porta Bella — a plan adopted about a quarter-century ago for residential and commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has released a new tool — Guidance on Best Practices for Distance Learning Instructional Planning — to support educators that are implementing distance learning instruction.
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
