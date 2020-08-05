[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
August 5
| Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020

1891 – Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 1,901 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 4,500 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,247 in the city of Santa Clarita.
California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday released guidance on youth sports and detailed the process for elementary schools to request a waiver to resume in-person instruction in counties on the state monitoring list, including Los Angeles.
Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
In response to Monday’s unanticipated announcement that the 2020 United States Census data collection deadline will now be shortened by more than a month, to September 30, 2020, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas introduced an urgency motion at the Board of Supervisors meeting for immediate action to be taken to elevate the concerns of L.A. County to ensure a fair and accurate Census count.
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
In response to the Department of Homeland Security’s recently released memorandum attacking the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to join in litigation or to file an amicus brief supporting California’s lawsuit, challenging the federal government’s actions to rescind DACA.
Progress Stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; No Structures Damaged
Los Angeles County fire officials declared forward progress stopped on the Jump Fire at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Celebrates the ‘CAN DO’s’
In his monthly message for August 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights some of the things we CAN do under Safer at Home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gates, Prime Named 2020 Academy Film Scholars
Racquel Gates and Rebecca Prime have been named 2020 Academy Film Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
La Mesa Welcomes Students to Drive-Thru Fall Registration
La Mesa Junior High School was the latest location to offer a drive-thru registration Monday, a new fall rite of passage for incoming students in the virtual classroom.
Ford to Resign as Valencia High School Principal
Valencia High School will have a new principal to finish the school year after Stephen Ford announced his resignation plans in an email Monday.
Elsmere Fire: Blaze 30% Contained, Some Freeway Lanes, Ramps Remain Closed
The Elsmere Fire, which erupted in Newhall on Monday afternoon, was 30% contained Tuesday morning and some freeway lanes and on-ramps remained closed.
California Democrats Eye Millionaire Tax Hike for Budget Relief
Scheming a cure for a coronavirus-induced recession, California lawmakers are turning to the state’s cache of millionaires and billionaires for budget relief.
Nephew of Will Cierzan, Missing Saugus Man, Charged with Murder
The nephew of William John Cierzan has been arrested by homicide detectives, more than three years after his uncle disappeared, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrest logs.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: ‘Cautious Optimism’ from L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 4,465
L.A. County Public Health officials expressed "cautious optimism" on Monday, confirming 12 new deaths and 1,634 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,465 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,228 in the city of Santa Clarita.
‘Elsmere Fire’ Breaks Out Near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14
Los Angeles County, L.A. city and Angeles National Forest firefighters were attacking a brushfire, dubbed the Elsmere Fire, late Monday afternoon near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14 in Newhall.
Santa Clarita Marathon Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19
The 2020 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff and event partners.
How to Reduce Waste from Single-Use Plastics
Single-use plastics do not break down and contribute to a large portion of the waste found in landfills and in our rivers and oceans.
Mayor Smyth’s August Message: Help Prevent Dangerous Brushfires
In his August message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth urges residents to prepare for and help prevent dangerous brushfires.
Nano Copper Film: A New Weapon in Battle Against COVID-19
Recently, Santa Clarita business partners came across something new and useful in the fight against COVID-19: a nano copper film, which provides an extra layer of protection from bacteria and viruses on high-touched surfaces.
Post Fire Held at 120 Acres, Continues to Slow Traffic on Interstate 5
A fast-moving brush fire dubbed the Post Fire scorched more than 100 acres in Gorman Sunday night, while parts of northbound Interstate 5 and Highway 138 remained closed Monday morning.
SCV Lawmakers Respond to Newsom’s Plan to Clear Backlog of Unemployment Claims
California’s plan to address a backlog of about 1 million unemployment benefit claims could take two months to clear.
Castaic Fire Burns Nearly 180 Acres, 50% Contained
A fast-moving, 170-acre brush fire near Castaic Lake dubbed the Castaic Fire reached 50% containment by Sunday morning, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
