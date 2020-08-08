[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
August 8
| Saturday, Aug 8, 2020

2012 – Canyon Country resident Allyson Felix wins gold medal in 200-meter sprint at London Olympics, then adds two more team gold medals (4x100m relay Aug. 10 [WR] & 4x400m relay Aug. 11). [story]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 21st Fatality at Henry Mayo; 4,650 SCV Cases to Date
L.A. County Public Health on Friday confirmed 53 new deaths and 3,116 new cases of COVID-19 as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 21st COVID-related fatality.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 21st Fatality at Henry Mayo; 4,650 SCV Cases to Date
System Glitch Leads to Backlog of 300,000 COVID Tests in California
Acknowledging a glitch in the state’s overburdened reporting system that failed county health departments for weeks, California officials on Friday said despite a backlog of as many as 350,000 coronavirus tests they remain confident in the state’s broader data and that the glitch can be quickly fixed.
System Glitch Leads to Backlog of 300,000 COVID Tests in California
California Public Health Officials Release Guidance on Higher Education
The California Department of Public Health released statewide interim guidance for institutions of higher education on Friday.
California Public Health Officials Release Guidance on Higher Education
City: Organized Sports, Gyms, Churches Can Reserve Field Space
Organized sports, gyms and faith-based organizations can now reserve field space at Santa Clarita parks, Mayor Cameron Smyth said Friday after Los Angeles County issued an update on guidelines allowing youth sports to resume.
City: Organized Sports, Gyms, Churches Can Reserve Field Space
SCV Senior Center Needs Meals-on-Wheels Delivery Volunteers
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center has an urgent need for volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers to keep pace with the rapid growth in recipients and ensure every senior gets a nutritious meal.
SCV Senior Center Needs Meals-on-Wheels Delivery Volunteers
Aug. 7-9: ‘Stuff the Bus’ With School Supplies Donations at SCV Walmarts
The Salvation Army's Santa Clarita Valley Corps and Walmart are teaming to collect donations of school supplies in the nonprofit's "Stuff the Bus" campaign this weekend.
Aug. 7-9: ‘Stuff the Bus’ With School Supplies Donations at SCV Walmarts
#TexasFire in Saugus at 210 Acres, 50% Contained
The #TexasFire in Saugus grew to 210 acres but was 50% contained overnight, according to officials with the Angeles National Forest.
#TexasFire in Saugus at 210 Acres, 50% Contained
California Judge to Decide on Uber, Lyft Driver Classification
The fate of more than 100,000 Uber and Lyft drivers lies in the hands of a state court judge, who after a nearly three-hour hearing Thursday lamented his inability to fully predict the ramifications of a potential court order extending employment benefits to California drivers.
California Judge to Decide on Uber, Lyft Driver Classification
Hart District Updates Online Learning Plans for Fall 2020 Semester
Through the use of 14 subcommittees planning for the upcoming semester, William S. Hart Union High School District officials believe they have improved upon their online learning plans for the upcoming fall semester.
Hart District Updates Online Learning Plans for Fall 2020 Semester
Unions Sue L.A. County Over ‘Reimagine L.A.’ Charter Amendment
Multiple police and first-responder unions have filed a lawsuit to remove Los Angeles County's "Reimagine L.A." charter amendment from the November ballot, which would increase spending on housing and mental health services while decreasing funding for law enforcement.
Unions Sue L.A. County Over ‘Reimagine L.A.’ Charter Amendment
L.A. County Public Health Tracks 11 COVID-19 Outbreaks in SCV
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have tracked multiple confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in the Santa Clarita Valley in residential and non-residential settings, which include the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a restaurant and other care facilities.
L.A. County Public Health Tracks 11 COVID-19 Outbreaks in SCV
Deputies Cite 7 for Street Racing in Valencia Industrial Center
Deputies cited seven individuals for suspected street racing in the Valencia Industrial Center early Wednesday morning.
Deputies Cite 7 for Street Racing in Valencia Industrial Center
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
COC Excels in Online Teaching | Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
College of the Canyons is widely recognized as a leader in the innovative development of distance and online education, as well as zero cost textbooks for our students.
COC Excels in Online Teaching | Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 200,000 Cases, 4,597 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday more than 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 200,000 Cases, 4,597 Cases in SCV
SCV Water Recognized for PFAS Communication Efforts
SCV Water received a statewide award from the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for its ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals
SCV Water Recognized for PFAS Communication Efforts
California Education Department to Collaborate with Apple, T-Mobile to Connect Students in Need
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) is collaborating closely with Apple and T-Mobile to connect up to 1 million students in need as most schools across California expect to begin the next school year in distance learning.
California Education Department to Collaborate with Apple, T-Mobile to Connect Students in Need
Walk to End Alzheimers Adds New Mobile App Features
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Santa Clarita Valley residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Walk to End Alzheimers Adds New Mobile App Features
Update: Forward Progress on #TexasFire Stopped at 10% Containment
A 150-acre brush fire in Saugus prompted road closures and evacuations Thursday afternoon.
Update: Forward Progress on #TexasFire Stopped at 10% Containment
Boys & Girls Club, Community Sponsors to Hold Back-to-School Peace Bag Giveaway
Boys and Girls Club, Renee Marshall, JCI, LoveSCV, the city of Santa Clarita and other community sponsors are all working together to bring positive community engagement to 300 SCV elementary school, junior high and high school students (ages 5-18) each week for the first 3 weeks in August, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6
Boys & Girls Club, Community Sponsors to Hold Back-to-School Peace Bag Giveaway
Aug. 8: SCV Water’s Sustainable Landscaping Virtual Gardening Class
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new virtual gardening class offerings.
Aug. 8: SCV Water’s Sustainable Landscaping Virtual Gardening Class
L.A.-Based Developer Acquires Santa Clarita Distribution Facility for $28.4M
Dedeaux Properties in a joint venture with Stockbridge Capital Group has acquired a vacant 214,436-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Santa Clarita for $28.4 million.
L.A.-Based Developer Acquires Santa Clarita Distribution Facility for $28.4M
