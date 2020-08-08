Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)

Acknowledging a glitch in the state’s overburdened reporting system that failed county health departments for weeks, California officials on Friday said despite a backlog of as many as 350,000 coronavirus tests they remain confident in the state’s broader data and that the glitch can be quickly fixed.
Organized sports, gyms and faith-based organizations can now reserve field space at Santa Clarita parks, Mayor Cameron Smyth said Friday after Los Angeles County issued an update on guidelines allowing youth sports to resume.
The fate of more than 100,000 Uber and Lyft drivers lies in the hands of a state court judge, who after a nearly three-hour hearing Thursday lamented his inability to fully predict the ramifications of a potential court order extending employment benefits to California drivers.
Through the use of 14 subcommittees planning for the upcoming semester, William S. Hart Union High School District officials believe they have improved upon their online learning plans for the upcoming fall semester.
Multiple police and first-responder unions have filed a lawsuit to remove Los Angeles County's "Reimagine L.A." charter amendment from the November ballot, which would increase spending on housing and mental health services while decreasing funding for law enforcement.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have tracked multiple confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in the Santa Clarita Valley in residential and non-residential settings, which include the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a restaurant and other care facilities.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) is collaborating closely with Apple and T-Mobile to connect up to 1 million students in need as most schools across California expect to begin the next school year in distance learning.
Boys and Girls Club, Renee Marshall, JCI, LoveSCV, the city of Santa Clarita and other community sponsors are all working together to bring positive community engagement to 300 SCV elementary school, junior high and high school students (ages 5-18) each week for the first 3 weeks in August, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6
