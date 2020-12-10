Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Wednesday that L.A. County has reached the highest number of daily deaths since July 29 with 75 new deaths and 9,243 new cases countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two new fatalities.
Bill Miranda was chosen as mayor for the next year as Jason Gibbs was sworn in and numerous local leaders spoke to thank outgoing Councilman Bob Kellar for two decades of service and former Mayor Cameron Smyth for his leadership during a difficult year.
Students from the California Institute of the Arts have partnered with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Reimagine Well to launch a new program that aims to offer support to palliative care or end-of-life patients.
California has quietly updated its guidance on outdoor playgrounds to show that they can reopen, even in counties under the regional stay-at-home order, following pushback from state legislators and families.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reached the tragic milestone Tuesday of 8,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, including the 43rd death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 3,113 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — On his first day on the job as Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor, George Gascón says the district attorney’s office will no longer ask for cash bail for nonviolent felony charges, seek the death penalty or charge children as adults.
SACRAMENTO - As the first order of business in the new legislative session, Senators Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita) and Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) introduced bipartisan legislation to protect the identities of individuals applying for unemployment benefits.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session via Zoom video conferencing, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 3:30 p.m, followed immediately by a Pathways Session at 4:00 p.m., with a business meeting thereafter.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 27 new deaths and 8,086 new cases countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths and Public Health officials urged full compliance with safety measures to slow the surge.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge and ICU capacity declines below 15% in Los Angeles County and across the Southern California Region, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been modified to align with the State Regional Stay Home Order to prevent crowding and mingling among non-household members and overwhelming our healthcare system.
In an effort to stave off the potentially devastating effects of an increasingly warmer climate on the Mojave Desert’s distinctive Joshua trees, California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder will be spending part of the spring semester collecting tissue samples from 300 trees across the desert.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative recently received a $15,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund that will help the nonprofit group continue its operations.
Gusty Santa Ana wind, low humidity, and warm temperatures have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory and a red flag warning for the Santa Clarita Valley, and most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
A study released Monday found that the California's 2018 wildfire season cost $150 billion in economic losses — roughly 0.7% of the gross domestic product of the United States — a staggering number amid numerous wildfires that have popped up since then.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.