Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)

SCV Water ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals were honored with a PRism Award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA).
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 that L.A. County has ever experienced throughout the pandemic.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Sunkist Growers, and Forester’s Financial donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and of course Sunkist citrus for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event held Friday, Nov. 20
Knowing the need would be great over the holiday, the William S. Hart Union High School District, in partnership with the District’s food service management company – Sodexo, distributed 39,420 meals on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to families at each campus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 17 new deaths and 5,150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 38th fatality, and new Health Officer restrictions take effect.
To help equip parents for success during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita and Education Consultant Renee Marshall are teaming up to bring the community another DFY in SCV virtual Parent Engagement Workshop on Wednesday, December 2, at 7 p.m.
