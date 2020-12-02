header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
December 2
| Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020

1972 – Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & Jo Anne Darcy’s Acton ’49er Saloon [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
SCV Water ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals were honored with a PRism Award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA).
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
What is the most effective way for the city of Santa Clarita to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding?
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
Santa Clarita-Based Randal G. Winter Construction Celebrates 40 Years
Licensed in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction is proudly celebrating their 40th year in business.
Santa Clarita-Based Randal G. Winter Construction Celebrates 40 Years
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 that L.A. County has ever experienced throughout the pandemic.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
In an effort to assist restaurants affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County will launch the Keep L.A. County Dining Grant Program on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 12:00 a.m.
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation announced Monday Alina Bokde as the department’s Chief Deputy Director.
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to attain more local control of the development of accessory dwelling units through a proposed update of its development code and an ordinance.
Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
COC Theatre Department Presents Pandemic-Themed Production
Bringing‌ ‌to‌ ‌life‌ ‌the‌ ‌national‌ ‌conversation‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌trials‌ ‌and‌ ‌tribulations‌ ‌of‌ ‌2020,‌ the College ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Canyons‌ ‌Theatre‌ ‌Department‌ will present its ‌devised‌ ‌production‌ ‌“Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments,”‌ ‌on December 4-5.
COC Theatre Department Presents Pandemic-Themed Production
Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Sunkist Growers, and Forester’s Financial donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and of course Sunkist citrus for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event held Friday, Nov. 20
Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
Local Nonprofit Launches Year-End Giving Campaign Benefiting Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) is launching its year-end giving campaign Tuesday, Dec. 1, which is “Giving Tuesday,” the global day of generosity.
Local Nonprofit Launches Year-End Giving Campaign Benefiting Foster Youth
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this month, I encourage you to visit Old Town Newhall.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
Hart District, Sodexo Partner to Provide More than 39,000 Holiday Meals
Knowing the need would be great over the holiday, the William S. Hart Union High School District, in partnership with the District’s food service management company – Sodexo, distributed 39,420 meals on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to families at each campus.
Hart District, Sodexo Partner to Provide More than 39,000 Holiday Meals
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases Surge Past 400K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 17 new deaths and 5,150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 38th fatality, and new Health Officer restrictions take effect.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases Surge Past 400K
Christy Smith Concedes to Mike Garcia in CA-25 Congressional Race
Democratic candidate Christy Smith on Monday conceded her loss in the 25th District Congressional race to incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.
Christy Smith Concedes to Mike Garcia in CA-25 Congressional Race
Wind Chill Forecast Prompts SCV Cold Weather Alert Friday, Saturday
A cold-weather alert will be in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley Friday and Saturday due to a National Weather Service wind chill forecast of temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wind Chill Forecast Prompts SCV Cold Weather Alert Friday, Saturday
Dec. 2: DFY in SCV Parent Workshop on ‘A Zooming World’
To help equip parents for success during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita and Education Consultant Renee Marshall are teaming up to bring the community another DFY in SCV virtual Parent Engagement Workshop on Wednesday, December 2, at 7 p.m.
Dec. 2: DFY in SCV Parent Workshop on ‘A Zooming World’
Dec. 1: Proposed Henry Mayo Hospital Expansion on Planning Panel Agenda
A proposed Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion is among the items on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission's agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m.
Dec. 1: Proposed Henry Mayo Hospital Expansion on Planning Panel Agenda
14 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 14 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, Nov. 30:
14 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Prayer Angels Seeking Donations for Holiday Care Packages to SCV Soldiers
As the holidays approach, local nonprofit support group Prayer Angels for the Military is seeking donations and assistance in sending holiday care packages to hometown troops away from home.
Prayer Angels Seeking Donations for Holiday Care Packages to SCV Soldiers
SCV Restaurants Hosting Annual Toy Drive for Kids in Need
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to close again, the Marazzito family won't be stopped from holding their annual toy drive.
SCV Restaurants Hosting Annual Toy Drive for Kids in Need
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
%d bloggers like this: