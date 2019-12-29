Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)

The SCV Suicide Prevention, Postvention and Wellness Committee, along with the city of Santa Clarita and numerous other organizations, launched the campaign “Be The Difference” with a website and Facebook page aimed to provide easy access to local mental health resources.
"Frozen 2" and "Ford v Ferrari," directed by CalArts graduates Chris Buck and James Mangold, respectively, are among the films nominated for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards to be announced Sunday, Jan. 5.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer on Friday extended a cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley and local mountains through Wednesday, January 1, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for below-freezing temperatures.
California Highway Patrol officers from the Fort Tejon area and Newhall area began escorting vehicles in both directions on Interstate 5 in the Grapevine north of the Santa Clarita Valley a few minutes after 11 Friday morning.
With the gifts unwrapped and the wish lists granted, thousands of Santa Clarita Valley shoppers returned to stores the day after Christmas, called Boxing Day in the United Kingdom as people pack up and move to new residences for the New Year.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
