Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
December 4
| Friday, Dec 4, 2020

1962– Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, “Hitchcock’s New Grace Kelly,” makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, “The Birds” [story]
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Surge; 10,201 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health again confirms the highest daily number of new cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19.
SCV Water Takes On Proper Soils, Fertilizers at Next Virtual Gardening Class
Are your plants growing slower than you would like? Feeling a little frustrated? The health of your plants depends on the soil they’re planted in and the fertilizer you use to help them grow!
L.A. County Ordered to Provide Proof Outdoor Dining Poses COVID-19 Risks
After imposing a temporary ban on outdoor dining, Los Angeles County health officials have to prove in court how it poses a significant risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to a county judge’s ruling Wednesday.
Red Flag Conditions Prompt SCV Power-Shutoffs
Some Santa Clarita Valley residents were without power Thursday morning, while others remained under consideration for power shut-offs amid Red Flag conditions.
County Probation Receives Grant to Monitor High-Risk DUI Offenders
The Los Angeles County Probation Department is the recipient of a one-year, $356,615.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders.
New Regional Stay-at-Home Order Issued for California
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order Thursday, aimed at getting residents to stay home as much as possible in areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 surge for at least three weeks, with L.A. County on track to be placed under the order in the coming days.
JCI Santa Clarita, WiSH Foundation Partner for Inaugural Virtual WiSH Run
JCI Santa Clarita, a premier young professional organization in the community, is partnering with our local WiSH Education Foundation to present the First Annual Virtual WiSH Run starting Friday, Jan. 1 - Saturday, Jan 9.
Tejon Ranch Accused of Violating Pact to Fund Conservation
(CN) — Real estate developers who promised to fund a nonprofit dedicated to preserving 90% of a 270,000-acre property north of Los Angeles are violating a 12-year-old pact by cutting their quarterly conservation payments, environmental groups claim in a new lawsuit.
Santa Clarita Seeking Local Residents for Appointment Vacancies
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested residents to apply for several positions serving on the Arts Commission; the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; and the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel (FAAP).
GreenPal Lawn Mowing App Launches in Santa Clarita
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Santa Clarita.
Dec. 4: SCV Education Foundation’s Virtual Teacher Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation (SCVEF) is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a virtual Teacher Tribute on Friday, Dec. 4, at 4:00 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; SCV Total Cases Top 10K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 40 new deaths and 5,987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the total number of Santa Clarita Valley residents diagnosed with the virus topped 10,000.
L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge
In response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is suspending in-person outdoor programs in accordance with the county's Nov. 30 "Safer At Home" Health Officer Order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
The California Interscholastic Federation or CIF has postponed youth sports competitions including championship events until at least Jan. 1, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and more than 50 other lawmakers are demanding answers from Bank of America surrounding the state Employment Development Department’s latest problem: the freezing and draining of unemployment benefits in EDD accounts.
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
Noah Michael Englerth of Castaic has been missing a month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating him.
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
With a multiday Red Flag warning issued throughout Southern California, multiple parts of the Santa Clarita Valley remained under consideration for power shutoffs Wednesday.
Santa Ana Winds Return, SCV Under Fire Weather Watch
Santa Ana winds are forecast to return this week, bringing another fire weather watch to the Santa Clarita Valley after thousands across the region faced power shutoffs on Thanksgiving.
Hart District Confirms GVHS Food Worker Diagnosed with COVD-19
A spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District confirmed Tuesday a food services worker “participating in meal service on (Nov. 23-24) at Golden Valley High School has since tested positive for COVID-19.”
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
SCV Water ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals were honored with a PRism Award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA).
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
What is the most effective way for the city of Santa Clarita to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding?
