Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)

As Los Angeles County hurtles to another severe stay-at-home lockdown due to a post-holiday COVID-19 surge, attorneys and renters want eviction trials and other court hearings to be put on hold because they say courtrooms are too crowded.
Citing COVID-19 related health and safety concerns posed to student-athletes, coaches, and support staff, College of the Canyons teams will not participate in the upcoming California Community College Athletic Association Spring I 2021 season.
Cheryl Anne “Cheri” Fleming, 69, of Valencia, passed away from natural causes on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, following a brief illness resulting from a brain aneurysm.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is working to swiftly resolve technical issues that have temporarily downed the "Keep L.A. County Dining" program application portal, which saw a surge of thousands of applicants.
After imposing a temporary ban on outdoor dining, Los Angeles County health officials have to prove in court how it poses a significant risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to a county judge’s ruling Wednesday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order Thursday, aimed at getting residents to stay home as much as possible in areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 surge for at least three weeks, with L.A. County on track to be placed under the order in the coming days.
JCI Santa Clarita, a premier young professional organization in the community, is partnering with our local WiSH Education Foundation to present the First Annual Virtual WiSH Run starting Friday, Jan. 1 - Saturday, Jan 9.
(CN) — Real estate developers who promised to fund a nonprofit dedicated to preserving 90% of a 270,000-acre property north of Los Angeles are violating a 12-year-old pact by cutting their quarterly conservation payments, environmental groups claim in a new lawsuit.
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested residents to apply for several positions serving on the Arts Commission; the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; and the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel (FAAP).
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 40 new deaths and 5,987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the total number of Santa Clarita Valley residents diagnosed with the virus topped 10,000.
