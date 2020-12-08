Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session via Zoom video conferencing, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 3:30 p.m, followed immediately by a Pathways Session at 4:00 p.m., with a business meeting thereafter.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 27 new deaths and 8,086 new cases countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths and Public Health officials urged full compliance with safety measures to slow the surge.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge and ICU capacity declines below 15% in Los Angeles County and across the Southern California Region, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been modified to align with the State Regional Stay Home Order to prevent crowding and mingling among non-household members and overwhelming our healthcare system.
In an effort to stave off the potentially devastating effects of an increasingly warmer climate on the Mojave Desert’s distinctive Joshua trees, California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder will be spending part of the spring semester collecting tissue samples from 300 trees across the desert.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative recently received a $15,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund that will help the nonprofit group continue its operations.
Gusty Santa Ana wind, low humidity, and warm temperatures have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory and a red flag warning for the Santa Clarita Valley, and most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
A study released Monday found that the California's 2018 wildfire season cost $150 billion in economic losses — roughly 0.7% of the gross domestic product of the United States — a staggering number amid numerous wildfires that have popped up since then.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in a day with 8,860 new cases and 2,668 people currently hospitalized.
As Los Angeles County hurtles to another severe stay-at-home lockdown due to a post-holiday COVID-19 surge, attorneys and renters want eviction trials and other court hearings to be put on hold because they say courtrooms are too crowded.
Citing COVID-19 related health and safety concerns posed to student-athletes, coaches, and support staff, College of the Canyons teams will not participate in the upcoming California Community College Athletic Association Spring I 2021 season.
Cheryl Anne “Cheri” Fleming, 69, of Valencia, passed away from natural causes on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, following a brief illness resulting from a brain aneurysm.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is working to swiftly resolve technical issues that have temporarily downed the "Keep L.A. County Dining" program application portal, which saw a surge of thousands of applicants.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
No Comments