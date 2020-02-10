Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)

2013 – Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood’s deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal “Twilight Zone Movie” helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
The Valley Industry Association will host a Special Election Candidates Forum for candidates registered to run for the open seat in Congressional District 25, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 11:45 a.m.
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 14.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness and Balance.”
Santa Clarita rocker Tommy C and his Black Widow Grease Band are about to rock Santa Clarita with their singular Detroit sound on a night of family-friendly music at the Newhall Family Theatre on Friday, February 21.
Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union High School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
A proposed 37-home development near Stevenson Ranch was tabled by Los Angeles County Regional Planning commissioners Wednesday morning after project opponents voiced their concern with the development.
Newly released voter registration figures show that the gap between Democratic and Republican voters has steadily increased ahead of the March 3 presidential primary in the 25th Congressional District, which has been described as a “purple” district in recent times, meaning the district’s registration does not solidly favor one party or another.
Have your beauty and eat it, too. Join SCV Water on Saturday, Feb. 8., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to learn about Waterwise Vegetable Gardening. We’ll show you how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn't sacrifice curb appeal.
Every year during Black History Month, California State University, Northridge hosts a wide array of events to honor the legacy and future of the black community. February’s events will be hosted by several departments and campus bodies.
