Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)
February 10
| Monday, Feb 10, 2020

2013 – Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood’s deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal “Twilight Zone Movie” helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
    Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
    1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
    film
    Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
    1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
    Del Shannon
    Hart District Revises Student Privacy, Residency Policies
    William S. Hart Union High School District board members adopted a handful of board policies including student privacy Wednesday, in order to comply with state immigration and physical education laws.
    Hart District Revises Student Privacy, Residency Policies
    Feb. 18: VIA Special Election Candidates Forum for CA-25
    The Valley Industry Association will host a Special Election Candidates Forum for candidates registered to run for the open seat in Congressional District 25, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 11:45 a.m.
    Feb. 18: VIA Special Election Candidates Forum for CA-25
    March 14: Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
    The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 14.
    March 14: Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
    Feb. 10-April 10: Lane Closures on Valencia Blvd. for Construction
    Median construction on Valencia Boulevard will require lane closures near Tourney Road and Interstate 5 starting Monday, February 10, according to an alert from the city of Santa Clarita Friday.
    Feb. 10-April 10: Lane Closures on Valencia Blvd. for Construction
    March 21: Annual Women’s Conference to Return to COC
    The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness and Balance.”
    March 21: Annual Women’s Conference to Return to COC
    Feb. 21: Tommy C & Black Widow Grease Band at Newhall Family Theatre
    Santa Clarita rocker Tommy C and his Black Widow Grease Band are about to rock Santa Clarita with their singular Detroit sound on a night of family-friendly music at the Newhall Family Theatre on Friday, February 21.
    Feb. 21: Tommy C & Black Widow Grease Band at Newhall Family Theatre
    Hart Board Lauds Saugus High Students, Staff for Courage in Nov. 14 Shooting
    Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union High School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.
    Hart Board Lauds Saugus High Students, Staff for Courage in Nov. 14 Shooting
    February 11 Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council Meeting
    The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the February 11 agenda for the Council's regular meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall.
    February 11 Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council Meeting
    More Than 7 Million Californians Have REAL ID as Deadline Approaches
    With less than eight months before the federal enforcement date, more than 7.1 million Californians have a REAL ID as of January 31, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.
    More Than 7 Million Californians Have REAL ID as Deadline Approaches
    City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School
    Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
    City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School
    County Planners Table 37-Home Development Near Stevenson Ranch
    A proposed 37-home development near Stevenson Ranch was tabled by Los Angeles County Regional Planning commissioners Wednesday morning after project opponents voiced their concern with the development.
    County Planners Table 37-Home Development Near Stevenson Ranch
    Voter Registration: Democrats Outpace Republicans in SCV, Statewide
    Newly released voter registration figures show that the gap between Democratic and Republican voters has steadily increased ahead of the March 3 presidential primary in the 25th Congressional District, which has been described as a “purple” district in recent times, meaning the district’s registration does not solidly favor one party or another.
    Voter Registration: Democrats Outpace Republicans in SCV, Statewide
    Newsom Launches Process for LGBTQ Pardons
    Governor Gavin Newsom's office will launch a new LGBTQ pardons clemency initiative for people who were prosecuted in California for being gay.
    Newsom Launches Process for LGBTQ Pardons
    Bus Shooting Suspect Charged with Murder, 5 More Felonies
    The suspect in the Greyhound bus shooting Monday that ended with the death of one person was charged in court Wednesday.
    Bus Shooting Suspect Charged with Murder, 5 More Felonies
    Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
    1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
    Signal Century
    Feb. 8: SCV Water Hosting Water-Wise Vegetable Gardening Class
    Have your beauty and eat it, too. Join SCV Water on Saturday, Feb. 8., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to learn about Waterwise Vegetable Gardening. We’ll show you how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn't sacrifice curb appeal.
    Feb. 8: SCV Water Hosting Water-Wise Vegetable Gardening Class
    Several CSUN Departments Hosting Events to Celebrate Black History Month
    Every year during Black History Month, California State University, Northridge hosts a wide array of events to honor the legacy and future of the black community. February’s events will be hosted by several departments and campus bodies.
    Several CSUN Departments Hosting Events to Celebrate Black History Month
    Teacision & Art Featuring Works by Laurie Morgan
    Laurie Morgan is having a one-woman art show at Teacision & Art, located 24802 Orchard Village Road, #A-2, Santa Clarita, from now until March 15.
    Teacision & Art Featuring Works by Laurie Morgan
    One Person Sent to Hospital After 4-Car Collision
    Personnel from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 126 responded to a four-car collision in Valencia Thursday.
    One Person Sent to Hospital After 4-Car Collision
    March 21: COC Women’s Conference
    The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference returns Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
    March 21: COC Women’s Conference
    Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction
    Castaic Union School District is excited and proud to announce that on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Castaic Middle School will announce the students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).
    Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction
