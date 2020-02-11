Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)

The Saugus Union School District will hold a community meeting to discuss the options of student relocation during construction at Charles Helmers Elementary School at the campus’ multipurpose room Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced to the Dolby Theater and worldwide television audiences that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on Monday, December 14, 2020.
The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to register for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike at Rivendale Park and Open Space and Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon on Sunday, March 15.
An additional 66 cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health on people aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess, now docked in an isolated area of Yokohama Harbor in Japan, Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises reported late Sunday night.
SCV Water will voluntarily remove a number of its groundwater wells from service in the coming months, following the State Water Resources Control Board – Division of Drinking Water's decision to lower its response level guidelines for two chemicals found in low concentrations in drinking water across the state.
Assemblywomen Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, and Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, announced Thursday they’re seeking an additional $20 million from the state budget for arts nonprofit groups amid the implementation of Assembly Bill 5.
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
The Valley Industry Association will host a Special Election Candidates Forum for candidates registered to run for the open seat in Congressional District 25, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 11:45 a.m.
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 14.
