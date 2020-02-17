Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)

COVID-19 news: Carl Goldman and his wife Jeri Seratti-Goldman, owners of radio station KHTS in Santa Clarita and passengers on Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, are back in the U.S. and ensconced in a medical facility in Omaha, Nebraska, where Carl has been hospitalized.
The Trump administration is deploying tactical units of border patrol agents as part of a stepped-up arrest operation in so-called "sanctuary cities" across the United States, including Los Angeles, the New York Times reported Friday evening.
The city of Santa Clarita has received a petition from a Walnut Creek attorney on behalf of a group of voters to comply with the California Voting Rights Act, alleging the local government’s at-large election system dilutes the votes of Latino residents.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation received a significant recognition this week from the California Association for Local Economic Development and has been honored with an Award of Excellence in their Programs Category for SCVEDC's LiveWorkSCV.com job board.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Code for America said Thursday that nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions eligible for relief under Proposition 64 will be dismissed as part of their cutting-edge partnership.
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises on Thursday evening confirmed that Japanese health officials had diagnosed 44 new positive cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus among people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
California’s state auditor said Thursday that law enforcement agencies including the Los Angeles Police Department have flouted privacy laws meant to ensure that license plate photos captured by automated cameras aren't abused and are safeguarded from hackers.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority issued its Draft 2020 Business Plan on Wednesday for public review and comment, as the agency seeks to advance California’s leadership in building a modern, clean and sustainable transportation system.
Joe Lopez, 38, of Littlerock, who was convicted of slamming into the back of a parked car on the shoulder of Highway 14 in 2017, killing the occupant, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison.
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival featuring fifteen adaptive recreational sporting activities that are open to the general public with free participation on Saturday, April 25 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Shelia Kuehl introduced a motion Tuesday unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors to reduce the threat of wildland fires caused by power lines. The motion allocates state grant funding to Los Angeles County to prepare for, respond to and potentially mitigate the impact of ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
The Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), and representatives with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) reminded Californians Thursday that starting Oct. 1, 2020, all travelers will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification to board flights within the United States.
Multiple shots were fired at a resident in a parking lot on the 29600 block of Sierra Highway near Stater Bros. around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Lt. Eric Lasko of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.