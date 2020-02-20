Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will deploy personnel to monitor Los Angeles County vote centers during the February 22-to-March 3 election period for compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, for voters with physical disabilities.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Newhall-based investment advisory firm Criterion Wealth Management Insurance Services, Inc. and its former owners, Robert A. Gravette and Mark MacArthur, both graduates of The Master's College (now The Master's University), with defrauding clients in a $16 million investment scheme.
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support Petition #158, which seeks federal acknowledgment of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians as an indigenous nation.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, board members approved more than $1.2 million in funding for improvements to Del Valle County Park in Castaic and Dr. Richard Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch.
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $400,000 grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to expand and enhance mental health services and awareness to students and the campus community.
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health are increasing services and outreach to communities impacted by fear, anxiety, and discrimination associated with the outbreak of Coronavirus aka COVID-19.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing California's 21st senate district, on Tuesday announced the introduction of Senate Bill 1071, bipartisan legislation that would exempt military retirement pay from the state income tax.
In his 2020 State of the State address Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom
painted homelessness as the “ultimate manifestation of poverty” rooted in decades of political inaction, told lawmakers the crisis has morphed into the most urgent – and disgraceful – issue facing the nation’s richest state.
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced FocusSCV -- a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the SCV community.
LA Kings officials have announced that they've acquired forward Tim Schaller, the rights to forward Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2022 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Tyler Toffoli, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
