Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
February 21
| Friday, Feb 21, 2020

1923 – Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
A man who was contracted to work on former Rep. Katie Hill’s 2018 campaign for the 25th District Congressional Primary Election has been arrested by FBI agents on suspicion of cyberattacks on campaign websites.
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
After normal temperature readings for two days, KHTS co-owner Carl Goldman's fever returned Thursday night as he remains in quarantine in an infectious disease treatment center in Nebraska fighting the COVID-19 virus.
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
Santa Clarita Valley residents may or may not have felt a magnitude 3.5 earthquake that rolled through Castaic early Friday morning.
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
City Council May Extend Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
A temporary ban on new restaurant drive-thrus citywide could extend through January 2021 should the Santa Clarita City Council approve an urgency ordinance Tuesday.
City Council May Extend Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
California Sues Trump Administration Over New Federal Water Rules
Taking aim at new Trump administration water rules that allow farmers to use more water from the state’s largest rivers, California claimed in a federal lawsuit Thursday that the rules fail to protect endangered fish species.
California Sues Trump Administration Over New Federal Water Rules
Deputies Arrest Couple in Canyon Country on Multiple Charges
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a man and woman on multiple charges in Canyon Country late Monday night, officials reported Friday afternoon.
Deputies Arrest Couple in Canyon Country on Multiple Charges
Lady Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley in 3rd WSC Win
The Lady Cougars defeated host Antelope Valley College 8-1 on Tuesday to pick up its third Western State Conference (WSC) victory.
Lady Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley in 3rd WSC Win
Historic Lady Cents Basketball Season Comes to Heartbreaking End
Saugus girls basketball’s 45-43 loss to Fairmont Prep in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA quarterfinals was a game of seconds.
Historic Lady Cents Basketball Season Comes to Heartbreaking End
COC Offering Free Financial Aid Workshops Throughout Spring Semester
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office has scheduled free financial aid application workshops throughout the Spring 2020 semester for students at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
COC Offering Free Financial Aid Workshops Throughout Spring Semester
County Arts & Culture Investing New $1.75M Grant to Increase Diversity, Inclusion
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has received a multi-year grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to implement an innovative artist development initiative to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field of public art in LA County.
County Arts & Culture Investing New $1.75M Grant to Increase Diversity, Inclusion
WiSH Education Foundation Named Veg Fest’s 2020 Beneficiary
The Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Veg Fest, Santa Clarita’s first-ever plant & planet-friendly festival, just announced that the local WiSH Education Foundation will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from this year’s event.
WiSH Education Foundation Named Veg Fest’s 2020 Beneficiary
District Attorney’s Office Reaches Historic $18.8M Settlement with Time Warner
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Thursday a historic $18.8 million settlement with Time Warner Cable LLC on behalf of more than 170,000 consumers throughout California who paid for internet speeds they did not receive.
District Attorney’s Office Reaches Historic $18.8M Settlement with Time Warner
Child Airlifted After Reportedly Suffering Seizure
A patient under the age of 18 in Saugus was transported via helicopter for medical treatment on Thursday afternoon.
Child Airlifted After Reportedly Suffering Seizure
New York Resident Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing I5 Enforcement Stop
After a man allegedly fled an enforcement stop Wednesday night that resulted in a car fire south of Calgrove Boulevard, he was arrested on suspicion of felony evading arrest, causing injury.
New York Resident Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing I5 Enforcement Stop
SCV Realtor Running in LA Marathon for Children’s Hospital
Taylor Kellstrom, a Santa Clarita resident and RE/MAX realtor, will be running the Los Angeles Marathon for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA).
SCV Realtor Running in LA Marathon for Children’s Hospital
Los Angeles County Vote Center Coming to COC
For 11 straight days, College of the Canyons will operate an official Los Angeles County Vote Center for the upcoming Presidential Primary.
Los Angeles County Vote Center Coming to COC
Valencia Developer Recruits Willie Brown to Push San Francisco Projects
Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point” or the “Company”), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including Valencia, announced Thursday it has transitioned the operations for its Candlestick and The San Francisco Shipyard communities in the city of San Francisco.
Valencia Developer Recruits Willie Brown to Push San Francisco Projects
March 6: Art Reception for SCAA’s New Exhibit, ‘Vintage’
Santa Clarita Artists Association's (SCAA) new exhibit, "Vintage," will run from March 6 - April 12. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m.
March 6: Art Reception for SCAA’s New Exhibit, ‘Vintage’
USC to Offer Free Tuition for Families Earning Less Than $80K
President Carol L. Folt announced Thursday, two new policies to make a USC undergraduate education more affordable for those who most need financial assistance.
USC to Offer Free Tuition for Families Earning Less Than $80K
Crash Victim Pulled Out of Burning Vehicle by CHP Officer
A California Highway Patrol officer pulled a traffic collision victim out of a burning vehicle on Interstate 5 Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Crash Victim Pulled Out of Burning Vehicle by CHP Officer
March 6: All Schools Dance
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has partnered with Six Flags Magic Mountain for the past 36 years to host the annual "All Schools Dance."
March 6: All Schools Dance
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Suspect Fled from Deputies, Prompted Search in Newhall
Deputies lined the northbound side of Railroad Avenue Wednesday after a suspect fled while other officers were trying to detain him, according to officials.
Suspect Fled from Deputies, Prompted Search in Newhall
