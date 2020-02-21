Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)

A man who was contracted to work on former Rep. Katie Hill’s 2018 campaign for the 25th District Congressional Primary Election has been arrested by FBI agents on suspicion of cyberattacks on campaign websites.
After normal temperature readings for two days, KHTS co-owner Carl Goldman's fever returned Thursday night as he remains in quarantine in an infectious disease treatment center in Nebraska fighting the COVID-19 virus.
Taking aim at new Trump administration water rules that allow farmers to use more water from the state’s largest rivers, California claimed in a federal lawsuit Thursday that the rules fail to protect endangered fish species.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has received a multi-year grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to implement an innovative artist development initiative to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field of public art in LA County.
The Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Veg Fest, Santa Clarita’s first-ever plant & planet-friendly festival, just announced that the local WiSH Education Foundation will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from this year’s event.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Thursday a historic $18.8 million settlement with Time Warner Cable LLC on behalf of more than 170,000 consumers throughout California who paid for internet speeds they did not receive.
Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point” or the “Company”), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including Valencia, announced Thursday it has transitioned the operations for its Candlestick and The San Francisco Shipyard communities in the city of San Francisco.
Santa Clarita Artists Association's (SCAA) new exhibit, "Vintage," will run from March 6 - April 12. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m.
