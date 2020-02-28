Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)

The trustees and superintendent of the Sulphur Springs School District desperately want to mislead voters into believing that their proposed general obligation bond, Measure US, is a grassroots effort. But who really manages and supports the financing of Measure US?
To be a good teacher, one has to spend time in a classroom mastering the art of lesson planning; creating innovative and engaging classwork that moves students forward academically; adapting curriculum to meet individual needs; grading tests; meeting district and state standards; navigating academic bureaucracy; and diplomacy.
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Hours after confirming the first community-spread case of coronavirus in the United States, officials in California said Thursday that while 33 residents have tested positive and over 8,000 are being monitored, public risk remains low.
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in May.
Mark your calendars for events in March at The MAIN. The 81-seat theatre in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District, located at 24266 Main Street, offers a variety of film, theatrical, comedic and musical entertainment.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has authored a motion to ask county supervisors at their March 4 meeting to request federal funds to help the county address the threat from novel coronavirus or COVID-2019.
The Santa Clarita Runners and the nonprofit Peyton’s Project will host a “Leap-a-Thon" event at College of the Canyons on Saturday, February 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to raise money to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD.
Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.
Fire camp escapee Christian Ledon, a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday, was apprehended in San Diego Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
