Today in SCV History (Feb. 29)

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request, and the application will be available for public review for 60 days, from March 3 through May 4, 2020.
Radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner and former Diamond Princess passenger Carl Goldman has been liberated from the bio-containment wing and moved to a quarantine dorm at Nebraska Medicine hospital, where he is recovering from a diagnosed case of coronavirus COVID-19.
Freelance journalists may soon breathe a sigh of relief after California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) announced amendments had been made to her controversial independent contractor law by removing the cap on the number of submissions freelancers could send to an outlet.
The California drought situation worsened in February to cover nearly a quarter of the Golden State, amid the likelihood of no measurable rain across a wide swath of Northern California for the first time in recorded history.
A federal court’s 2018 ruling that United Water Conservation District violated the Endangered Species Act by jeopardizing steelhead survival and recovery in the Santa Clara River was upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.
The trustees and superintendent of the Sulphur Springs School District desperately want to mislead voters into believing that their proposed general obligation bond, Measure US, is a grassroots effort. But who really manages and supports the financing of Measure US?
To be a good teacher, one has to spend time in a classroom mastering the art of lesson planning; creating innovative and engaging classwork that moves students forward academically; adapting curriculum to meet individual needs; grading tests; meeting district and state standards; navigating academic bureaucracy; and diplomacy.
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Hours after confirming the first community-spread case of coronavirus in the United States, officials in California said Thursday that while 33 residents have tested positive and over 8,000 are being monitored, public risk remains low.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.