Today in SCV History (July 1)
July 1
| Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020

1808 – Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV [story]
A Little Girl’s Cry | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Attempting to care for mental health problems, homelessness, and other social ills should not be placed in the realm of law enforcement.
Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
Santa Clarita officials announced Tuesday this year’s city-run fireworks show has been canceled to comply with Los Angeles County’s latest modified order prohibiting pyrotechnics displays through the Fourth of July weekend, despite seeking an exception.
COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University
College of the Canyons hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker Bradley Brown has signed with Northern Arizona University, the latest member of the Cougars' 2019 defensive unit to move on to a four-year program.
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Newhall near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
A woman suspected of driving under the influence and two passengers were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and fell on its side in Newhall early Tuesday morning.
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
The County of Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles, and philanthropy have partnered to deploy $3 million dollars in grants for small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepreneurs in a newly launched L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency has entered into a lease agreement allowing XpressWest, a Brightline company, to use existing State right-of-way along Interstate 15 for high-speed passenger rail service between the town of Apple Valley (near Victorville) and Las Vegas.
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
SACRAMENTO - Wherever people choose to observe Independence Day, they can expect the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to be out in force for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 5.
State Schools Chief Looking to Close Digital Divide Among CA’s Students in Need
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is reaching out to more than 100 of California’s top private industry partners, businesses, and donors with a new call to action: contribute to a $500 million initiative that would provide computing and connectivity devices to all of California’s public school students in need.
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
Los Angeles County beaches and beach facilities will be totally closed to the public and fireworks displays will be prohibited countywide during the 4th of July weekend, L.A. County Public Health officials announced Monday evening.
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. brokers Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude represented the seller in the sale of a half-acre owner-user development site on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
Continuing to see alarming trends of community spread, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 -- the largest one-day case count since the pandemic began -- and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide.
California COVID Cases Surge; Newsom Urges ‘Dimmer Switch’ on Reopening
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday there was a COVID cases surge of 45% in the state in the past week compared to the week prior.
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is safely offering summer camps and 1,700 summer camp spaces at 50 parks throughout the county, for ages six years and older.
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported two productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
State Schools Chief to Research Impacts of School Police, Launch Ethnic Studies Webinars
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has outlined two upcoming efforts the California Department of Education will lead in the coming weeks as schools tackle questions surrounding school police, educational equity and racial justice.
California Lawmakers Send $202 Billion COVID-Era Budget to Newsom’s Desk
Democratic lawmakers on Friday sent California Governor Gavin Newsom a COVID-era budget that replaces education and social services funding depleted by the pandemic by pulling billions from the state’s once-healthy reserves, slashing state workers’ pay and halting business tax breaks.
SCV COBRA Detectives Make Multiple Felony Arrests
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station's COBRA unit arrested more than half a dozen people on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges in the SCV Saturday night.
