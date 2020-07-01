Today in SCV History (July 1)

Santa Clarita officials announced Tuesday this year’s city-run fireworks show has been canceled to comply with Los Angeles County’s latest modified order prohibiting pyrotechnics displays through the Fourth of July weekend, despite seeking an exception.
College of the Canyons hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker Bradley Brown has signed with Northern Arizona University, the latest member of the Cougars' 2019 defensive unit to move on to a four-year program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
The County of Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles, and philanthropy have partnered to deploy $3 million dollars in grants for small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepreneurs in a newly launched L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency has entered into a lease agreement allowing XpressWest, a Brightline company, to use existing State right-of-way along Interstate 15 for high-speed passenger rail service between the town of Apple Valley (near Victorville) and Las Vegas.
SACRAMENTO - Wherever people choose to observe Independence Day, they can expect the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to be out in force for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 5.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is reaching out to more than 100 of California’s top private industry partners, businesses, and donors with a new call to action: contribute to a $500 million initiative that would provide computing and connectivity devices to all of California’s public school students in need.
Los Angeles County beaches and beach facilities will be totally closed to the public and fireworks displays will be prohibited countywide during the 4th of July weekend, L.A. County Public Health officials announced Monday evening.
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
Continuing to see alarming trends of community spread, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 -- the largest one-day case count since the pandemic began -- and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has outlined two upcoming efforts the California Department of Education will lead in the coming weeks as schools tackle questions surrounding school police, educational equity and racial justice.
Democratic lawmakers on Friday sent California Governor Gavin Newsom a COVID-era budget that replaces education and social services funding depleted by the pandemic by pulling billions from the state’s once-healthy reserves, slashing state workers’ pay and halting business tax breaks.
