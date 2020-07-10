Today in SCV History (July 10)

For the 26th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
IHP Capital Partners and Williams Homes today announced that Williams Ranch, a new master-planned community in the western Santa Clarita Valley they are developing through a joint venture, is progressing with grading operations and site improvements now underway.
Santa Clarita City Council members are set to meet in closed session Tuesday to discuss property negotiations regarding Ice Station Valencia, the 93,000-square-foot ice facility that has served the community for the past two decades.
A portion of Main Street in Old Town Newhall could soon close around-the-clock for weeks to allow pedestrians only, as some businesses in the area turn to outdoor operations amid ever-changing coronavirus restrictions.
The State Board of Education (SBE) on Wednesday, July 8, adopted new K–12 guidance for educators to provide high-quality instruction in the arts disciplines of dance, media arts, music, theatre, and visual arts and for educators to provide high-quality world languages instruction and make classrooms more inclusive.
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday, July 8, the conclusion of its "Paying with a Purpose" campaign, having raised $20,000 to benefit four local nonprofits serving its branch communities with food services, including feedSCV.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl on Tuesday, July 7, seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need population, which Supervisor Barger deems as "key components" to include in the assessment.
After a nearly four-month closure due to the pandemic, Valencia’s YMCA reopened Monday with multiple safety measures in place, such as temperature checks before entering and a reorganized fitness center for physical distancing.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.