[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (July 10)
July 10
| Friday, Jul 10, 2020

1946 – Fred Trueblood Jr., later Signal editor, marries British war bride Bobbie Nash [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1946 - Fred Trueblood Jr., later Signal editor, marries British war bride Bobbie Nash [story]
Bobbie Trueblood
COC Hall of Famer, Former UCLA, Houston Oilers LB Avon Riley Dies at 62
College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Famer and former UCLA and Houston Oilers linebacker Avon Riley, who starred for the Cougars during the 1977 and 1978 seasons, has passed. Riley was 62.
COC Hall of Famer, Former UCLA, Houston Oilers LB Avon Riley Dies at 62
State Schools Chief Hosts Ethnic Studies Webinar Series
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened the first in a series of virtual classroom events on ethnic studies Tuesday.
State Schools Chief Hosts Ethnic Studies Webinar Series
City’s Annual Road Rehab to Begin July 13
The City’s annual slurry seal and overlay road preservation and rehabilitation program, Road Rehab, is scheduled to begin construction Monday, July 13.
City’s Annual Road Rehab to Begin July 13
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 124,738 Cases Countywide, 3,503 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,777 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths. The number of new deaths remain higher than the 7-day average of 24 deaths.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 124,738 Cases Countywide, 3,503 SCV Cases
County Reminds Beachgoers ‘Pack In, Pack Out’ Trash
To the record numbers of beachgoers descending on Los Angeles County’s iconic beaches, the Department of Beaches and Harbors (DBH) has a message regarding your trash: pack in, pack out.
County Reminds Beachgoers ‘Pack In, Pack Out’ Trash
City Recognized for 2020-21 Investment Policy
For the 26th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
City Recognized for 2020-21 Investment Policy
County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Thursday the opening of the 2020 Arts Internship Program, the 20th anniversary of the nation’s largest paid arts internship program.
County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program
Construction of 497 Homes, Williams Ranch Development in Castaic Underway
IHP Capital Partners and Williams Homes today announced that Williams Ranch, a new master-planned community in the western Santa Clarita Valley they are developing through a joint venture, is progressing with grading operations and site improvements now underway.
Construction of 497 Homes, Williams Ranch Development in Castaic Underway
City Council Scheduled to Discuss Ice Station Valencia in Closed Session
Santa Clarita City Council members are set to meet in closed session Tuesday to discuss property negotiations regarding Ice Station Valencia, the 93,000-square-foot ice facility that has served the community for the past two decades.
City Council Scheduled to Discuss Ice Station Valencia in Closed Session
Search Resumes in Lake Piru for Valencia Native, ‘Glee’ Actress After Son Found on Boat Alone
Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, 33, has been reported missing, after her child was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru on Wednesday afternoon.
Search Resumes in Lake Piru for Valencia Native, ‘Glee’ Actress After Son Found on Boat Alone
Main Street Could Close to Make Way for Outdoor Dining
A portion of Main Street in Old Town Newhall could soon close around-the-clock for weeks to allow pedestrians only, as some businesses in the area turn to outdoor operations amid ever-changing coronavirus restrictions.
Main Street Could Close to Make Way for Outdoor Dining
Lackey Hospitalized With COVID-19
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has been hospitalized since Sunday for COVID-19 complications, according to a statement released by his staff via Twitter on Wednesday.
Lackey Hospitalized With COVID-19
No Injuries Reported in Canyon Country Garage Fire
A garage fire broke out at a residence in Canyon Country on Thursday, resulting in first responders and gas company officials responding to the scene.
No Injuries Reported in Canyon Country Garage Fire
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 2,496 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 new deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Thursday, July 9, in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
State Board of Education Adopts New Guidance for Arts, World Languages Instruction
The State Board of Education (SBE) on Wednesday, July 8, adopted new K–12 guidance for educators to provide high-quality instruction in the arts disciplines of dance, media arts, music, theatre, and visual arts and for educators to provide high-quality world languages instruction and make classrooms more inclusive.
State Board of Education Adopts New Guidance for Arts, World Languages Instruction
Logix Federal Credit Union Donates $5,000 to feedSCV
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday, July 8, the conclusion of its "Paying with a Purpose" campaign, having raised $20,000 to benefit four local nonprofits serving its branch communities with food services, including feedSCV.
Logix Federal Credit Union Donates $5,000 to feedSCV
Deputies Report Seizure of $10,000, Kilo of Cocaine from Vehicle
A Bakersfield man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of transporting $10,000 in cash and a kilo of cocaine through the Santa Clarita Valley, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.
Deputies Report Seizure of $10,000, Kilo of Cocaine from Vehicle
Carousel Ranch Seeks Donations of Auction Items for ‘Heart of the West At Home’
Carousel Ranch is asking for donations of auction items for their upcoming event, "Heart of the West At Home", which is set for Saturday, August 29.
Carousel Ranch Seeks Donations of Auction Items for ‘Heart of the West At Home’
Barger Requests Inclusion of ‘Key Components’ in Men’s Central Jail Assesment
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl on Tuesday, July 7, seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need population, which Supervisor Barger deems as "key components" to include in the assessment.
Barger Requests Inclusion of ‘Key Components’ in Men’s Central Jail Assesment
July 9: SCV Education Foundation, REMO Host Rhythm Circle for Education Community
The SCV Education Foundation, along with the Remo Music Center, invites the SCV education community along with your families to an online live drum and rhythm circle experience from your home.
July 9: SCV Education Foundation, REMO Host Rhythm Circle for Education Community
Valencia’s YMCA Reopens after Monthslong Closure
After a nearly four-month closure due to the pandemic, Valencia’s YMCA reopened Monday with multiple safety measures in place, such as temperature checks before entering and a reorganized fitness center for physical distancing.
Valencia’s YMCA Reopens after Monthslong Closure
%d bloggers like this: