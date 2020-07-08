[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (July 8)
July 8
| Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020

1997 – Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
County’s CORE Commitment Ensures Access to COVID-19 Testing
As part of its commitment to ensure access to testing during a critical new phase of the epidemic, Los Angeles County has committed $400,000 in one-time bridge funding to support staffing-related costs at COVID-19 testing sites operated by CORE within the city of Los Angeles.
County’s CORE Commitment Ensures Access to COVID-19 Testing
Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better” month to highlight the impact of parks in supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, ‘Enchanted’ Photo Shoots, ‘Eden’ Now Filming in SCV
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 6 - Sunday, July 12:
Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, ‘Enchanted’ Photo Shoots, ‘Eden’ Now Filming in SCV
The MAIN Seeking Entries for Online Theatre Festival
The MAIN in Santa Clarita is seeking entries for its upcoming eight-week online Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Festival that will feature plays oriented around the theme of Social Media.
The MAIN Seeking Entries for Online Theatre Festival
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 120,539 Cases Countywide, 3,425 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in a day with 4,015 new cases and 46 new deaths. The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of about 2,000 test results received from one lab that just submitted results from July 2 through July 5.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 120,539 Cases Countywide, 3,425 Cases in SCV
Amazon Distribution Centers Coming to SCV
Amazon is set to move to the Santa Clarita Valley, following the announcement that the company had signed two leases for distribution centers in the area.
Amazon Distribution Centers Coming to SCV
July 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m
July 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Virtual Meeting
Town Center to Feature Liang Zhang Solo Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division is excited to announce a new solo art exhibit in the Town Center Art Space at Westfield Valencia Mall.
Town Center to Feature Liang Zhang Solo Art Exhibit
Residents Invited to City’s Medallion Hunt
A lone medallion – a sleek, black circle adorned with the city of Santa Clarita logo in gold – lies in hiding, waiting to be found by a lucky person in one of the City’s 35 parks.
Residents Invited to City’s Medallion Hunt
Soledad Fire at 68% Containment, Firefighters Monitoring Hot Spots
The fast-spreading brush fire that burned nearly 1,498 acres in Agua Dulce reached 68% containment by Tuesday morning, with firefighters still in the area scouting for potential flare-ups, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Soledad Fire at 68% Containment, Firefighters Monitoring Hot Spots
County Appoints Norma Edith García New Parks, Open Space Director
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appoints Norma Edith García as the new Director of the Department Parks and Recreation and the Los Angeles County Regional Parks and Open Space District. Garcia is the first woman and first person of color to serve in this capacity since the founding of the Department in 1944.
County Appoints Norma Edith García New Parks, Open Space Director
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1919 - Mike Shuman, Placerita Junior High School principal, born in Fitchburg, Mass. [story]
Now Shooting in SCV: ‘Eden’ TV Show, 2 Still Photoshoots
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported three productions now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley:
Now Shooting in SCV: ‘Eden’ TV Show, 2 Still Photoshoots
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 33rd SCV Resident Dies; New Cases Surge in 18-40 Demo
Another resident of the city of Santa Clarita has died due to COVID-19, the city's 26th fatality and the 33rd in the Santa Clarita Valley to date, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 33rd SCV Resident Dies; New Cases Surge in 18-40 Demo
Tuesday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, July 7, according to the latest South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Tuesday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Newsom Reports Spike in California COVID Hospitalizations, Patients in ICU
After breaking a daily coronavirus testing record over the July 4 holiday weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said hospitalizations remain alarmingly high as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state’s largest counties.
Newsom Reports Spike in California COVID Hospitalizations, Patients in ICU
Caltrans Adopts Action Plan to Increase Walking, Bicycling Statewide
Caltrans is adopting a set of new, high-priority actions to improve access to walking, bicycling and transit options throughout California.
Caltrans Adopts Action Plan to Increase Walking, Bicycling Statewide
Soledad Fire in Agua Dulce Burns 1,500 Acres, 48% Contained
A brush fire dubbed the Soledad Fire burned more than 1,000 acres and shut down Highway 14 Sunday, and as of 9 a.m. Monday was 30% contained, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy David R. Richardson Jr.
Soledad Fire in Agua Dulce Burns 1,500 Acres, 48% Contained
Soledad Fire Prompts Smoke Advisory for SCV, Local Mountains
Smoke from the Soledad Fire burning near Agua Dulce has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, sparking a smoke advisory from Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
Soledad Fire Prompts Smoke Advisory for SCV, Local Mountains
Cambria Fire Scorches 5 Acres in Placerita Canyon
As firefighters worked through the night battling the Soledad Fire in Agua Dulce, a second blaze, named the Cambria Fire, was reported Monday morning in nearby Placerita Canyon.
Cambria Fire Scorches 5 Acres in Placerita Canyon
Santa Clarita Cancels Concerts in the Park Summer Series
The city of Santa Clarita has canceled the 2020 Concerts in the Park series due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Safer at Home order.
Santa Clarita Cancels Concerts in the Park Summer Series
L.A. County Reports 7,232 New COVID-19 Cases After 3 Days of Data Upgrades
After improving the data processing systems, which resulted in no data being reported since Thursday, July 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday reported an increase of 7,232 new cases for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
L.A. County Reports 7,232 New COVID-19 Cases After 3 Days of Data Upgrades
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
