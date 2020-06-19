Today in SCV History (June 19)

College of the Canyons guard Zach Phipps has signed with the University of California, Merced and will join their men's basketball program after taking home All-Western State Conference (WSC) and Academic All-State team awards for the Cougars.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Wednesday.
Almost 7,000 homeless people living in encampments near freeways, as well as homeless seniors over 65 and others vulnerable to COVID-19, will be brought indoors over the span of 18 months under a joint legal agreement signed by the county and city of Los Angeles and approved Thursday by Judge David O. Carter.
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.
Robert and I tried out for the high school baseball team. He didn’t make it. He then tried out as a pole vaulter on the track team, telling me he would not give up, even though he was going over the bar sideways!
Saturday, June 20 is the new deadline to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra's virtual Summer Camp, where SCVYO students will get to “build their own camp” between June 22 and July 24.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,129 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, including the 13th fatality at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley COVID-related death toll to 27 residents.
Los Angeles County's "Great Plates Delivered" program has been extended through Friday, July 10, offering three free home-delivered meals a day from local restaurants to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are at high-risk of COVID-19 as determined by the CDC.
The California Department of Education, in collaboration with the San Diego County Office of Education, is launching a free online suicide prevention training program available to middle and high school staff and students throughout the state, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday.
Ray Barnes, a 67-year-old Canyon Country resident, said Monday that he wanted to clarify some of the confusion that has been circulating around his charity, the Black Lives Matter Foundation, following a Buzzfeed News article that was published about it.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,780 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Monday.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.