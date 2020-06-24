Today in SCV History (June 24)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 2,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to initiate Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) teams to provide critical treatment interventions and resources to people experiencing homelessness who have a mental illness.
College of the Canyons sophomore point guard Jordan Nash is returning to his home state of Nebraska to continue his collegiate journey at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), becoming the second Cougars player in as many days to sign with a four-year program.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday seven awardees, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, for the 21st Century California School Leadership Academy (21 CSLA) grant competition.
Doctors in private practice must pay rent, staff salaries, malpractice and utilities to run an efficient office. With the pandemic, many offices have seen few patients for fear of contamination. Even with telemedicine, income has markedly decreased, threatening permanent office closure.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the nation transitioned to meeting online. Given the abruptness of the transition and lack of preparation parents had in becoming in-home teachers’ aides, many parents and educators are worried about a “COVID slide” or “COVID slowdown,” where students fail to retain any new information learned before and during the pandemic — as well as over the summer, when students are not in school.
For those who might want to do something for captive seniors in these facilities, consider (sterilely) providing: books on tape; magazine and newspapers; jigsaw and crossword puzzles; coloring books; an array of reading glasses; and of course contributing to upgrade their cable TV lineup.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,571 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.