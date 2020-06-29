Today in SCV History (June 29)

As Los Angeles County announced it will heed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive to close bars in the county starting Sunday, public health officials confirmed 2,542 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
College of the Canyons defensive lineman Aurion Peoples has committed to Arkansas State University, becoming the program's second player to do so this spring and continuing the recent trend of former Cougars turned Red Wolves.
Los Angeles County’s proposed budget cuts to the Sheriff’s Department — meant to address a $935 million shortfall in the wake of the pandemic — is a threat to public safety, according to a statement issued Saturday by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
On Friday, the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Max Huntsman has been appointed as interim Inspector General to oversee the County’s skilled nursing home facilities.
Today marks my 100th consecutive day of posting a commentary on COVID-19, and most recently BLM. These two events of 2020 will be forever etched in history, yet we are still living though evolving changes daily.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,809 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 26 more cases than Thursday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Imperial County officials to reimpose stay at home orders Friday after the Southern California border county saw a 23% positivity rate in COVID-19 testing in the past two weeks.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released a statement Friday following the recent toppling of statues of Roman Catholic Spanish priest and California mission founder Junipero Serra in downtown Los Angeles and other California locations:
Spurred by mass protests demanding an end to racism and police violence in Los Angeles County, officials from the third-largest transportation agency in the nation voted Thursday to probe transit police use of force standards and pursue alternatives to armed officers patrolling buses, trains and platforms.
The California Air Resources Board on Thursday adopted a first-in-the-world rule requiring truck manufacturers to transition from diesel trucks and vans to electric zero-emission trucks beginning in 2024, so that by 2045, every new truck sold in the state will be zero-emission.
For years, I have been aware of my biracial background, and now I can identify with the fastest growing “race” in the Untied States – the mixed race. This was extended further with DNA analysis as I’ve discovered I am triracial.
President Donald Trump illegally circumvented Congress’ “power of the purse” by transferring $2.5 billion in Department of Defense funds to construct portions of the border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico, the Ninth Circuit found Friday in a pair of rulings.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.