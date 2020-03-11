Today in SCV History (March 11)

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) has received a special waiver called CA COVID19 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will enable a school district that had previously been approved to operate the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) or Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to provide meals to students during a coronavirus-related closure.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating one additional case of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases reported by Public Health is now 17.
The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites local businesses to sponsor the 22nd Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Central Park.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a seminar for executive directors and officers of nonprofit organizations at the Valencia Country Club on Thursday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes discussion of its annual concrete rehabilitation program, the final steps of the Newhall Crossings project and Via Princessa’s roadway extension.
Three additional cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County since Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the county to 16 as of Monday, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Santa Clarita ranks No. 16 on the 2020 survey of America's happiest cities conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub, which released the list Monday ahead of this year's International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.
