[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (March 11)
March 11
| Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020

1890 – Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, March 11, at 5:00 p.m.
March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Trinity’s Historic Run Falls Short at State Championship
There has been no Trinity boys basketball team like this one.
Trinity’s Historic Run Falls Short at State Championship
Rain Forces Magic Mountain to Close Tuesday
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced that the theme park would be closed Tuesday, March 10, due to rain forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Rain Forces Magic Mountain to Close Tuesday
March 18: ‘Color Concepts’ Art Reception
The new group show, “Color Concepts” features colorful artwork by four talented artists.
March 18: ‘Color Concepts’ Art Reception
SENSES Revamps Lineup with Monthly Themed Block Parties
Mark your calendars and start digging through your closet to find the perfect outfit to wear to SENSES, the monthly themed block party in Old Town Newhall.
SENSES Revamps Lineup with Monthly Themed Block Parties
March 11: SCV Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m.
March 11: SCV Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
Hart District Issues Student Travel Restrictions
The William S. Hart Union High School District has decided to restrict student travel for the next two weeks amidst concerns over the coronavirus.
Hart District Issues Student Travel Restrictions
Waiver Safeguards State’s School Food Program During Coronavirus-Related Closure
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) has received a special waiver called CA COVID19 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will enable a school district that had previously been approved to operate the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) or Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to provide meals to students during a coronavirus-related closure.
Waiver Safeguards State’s School Food Program During Coronavirus-Related Closure
County Confirms 1 New Coronavirus Case; Brings Total to 17
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating one additional case of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases reported by Public Health is now 17.
County Confirms 1 New Coronavirus Case; Brings Total to 17
Sponsors Needed for Relay for Life SCV
The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites local businesses to sponsor the 22nd Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Central Park.
Sponsors Needed for Relay for Life SCV
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
March 26: SCV Chamber to Host Nonprofit Seminar
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a seminar for executive directors and officers of nonprofit organizations at the Valencia Country Club on Thursday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 26: SCV Chamber to Host Nonprofit Seminar
March 9-15: Now Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of March 9-15.
March 9-15: Now Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
March 17: Canyons Promise Information Sessions at COC
College of the Canyons will offer five information sessions to students, parents and community members interested in learning more about the Canyons Promise program on Tuesday, March 17.
March 17: Canyons Promise Information Sessions at COC
March 10 Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee has published the March 10 agenda for its next public meeting at City Hall on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
March 10 Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
March 10: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, March 10, at 12 p.m.
March 10: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
City Council Agenda: Concrete Repairs, Newhall Crossings, Via Princessa Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes discussion of its annual concrete rehabilitation program, the final steps of the Newhall Crossings project and Via Princessa’s roadway extension.
City Council Agenda: Concrete Repairs, Newhall Crossings, Via Princessa Extension
LA County Confirms First Possible Community Spread Case of COVID-19
Three additional cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County since Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the county to 16 as of Monday, according to the county Department of Public Health.
LA County Confirms First Possible Community Spread Case of COVID-19
Grand Princess in Oakland; Passengers, Crew, Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined
The Grand Princess cruise ship docked in a commercial section of the Port of Oakland mid-day Monday so passengers and coronavirus patients headed for quarantine can disembark the ship.
Grand Princess in Oakland; Passengers, Crew, Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined
Study: COVID-19 Symptoms May Take Days to Appear
Individuals infected with the coronavirus may go between five and 12 days before displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, according to research released Monday.
Study: COVID-19 Symptoms May Take Days to Appear
Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts Brief ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High
Saugus High School was in a soft-lockdown for less than half an hour late Monday morning as authorities investigated a possible bomb threat.
Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts Brief ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High
Study: Santa Clarita is 16th Happiest City in America
Santa Clarita ranks No. 16 on the 2020 survey of America's happiest cities conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub, which released the list Monday ahead of this year's International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.
Study: Santa Clarita is 16th Happiest City in America
SCV Sheriff’s Station Welcomes Justin Diez as New Captain
After about two months since Cmdr. Robert Lewis’ final days as head of the station, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station welcomed one of its own, Justin Diez, as its newest captain.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Welcomes Justin Diez as New Captain
%d bloggers like this: