Today in SCV History (March 11)

Mark your calendars and start digging through your closet to find the perfect outfit to wear to SENSES, the monthly themed block party in Old Town Newhall.

The new group show, “Color Concepts” features colorful artwork by four talented artists.

Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced that the theme park would be closed Tuesday, March 10, due to rain forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley.

There has been no Trinity boys basketball team like this one.

The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, March 11, at 5:00 p.m.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites local businesses to sponsor the 22nd Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Central Park.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating one additional case of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases reported by Public Health is now 17.

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) has received a special waiver called CA COVID19 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will enable a school district that had previously been approved to operate the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) or Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to provide meals to students during a coronavirus-related closure.

The William S. Hart Union High School District has decided to restrict student travel for the next two weeks amidst concerns over the coronavirus.

The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m.

The Santa Clarita City Council agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes discussion of its annual concrete rehabilitation program, the final steps of the Newhall Crossings project and Via Princessa’s roadway extension.

The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, March 10, at 12 p.m.

The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee has published the March 10 agenda for its next public meeting at City Hall on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.

College of the Canyons will offer five information sessions to students, parents and community members interested in learning more about the Canyons Promise program on Tuesday, March 17.

The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of March 9-15.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a seminar for executive directors and officers of nonprofit organizations at the Valencia Country Club on Thursday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LA County Confirms First Possible Community Spread Case of COVID-19 Three additional cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County since Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the county to 16 as of Monday, according to the county Department of Public Health.

Grand Princess in Oakland; Passengers, Crew, Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined The Grand Princess cruise ship docked in a commercial section of the Port of Oakland mid-day Monday so passengers and coronavirus patients headed for quarantine can disembark the ship.

Study: COVID-19 Symptoms May Take Days to Appear Individuals infected with the coronavirus may go between five and 12 days before displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, according to research released Monday.

Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts Brief ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High Saugus High School was in a soft-lockdown for less than half an hour late Monday morning as authorities investigated a possible bomb threat.

Study: Santa Clarita is 16th Happiest City in America Santa Clarita ranks No. 16 on the 2020 survey of America's happiest cities conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub, which released the list Monday ahead of this year's International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.