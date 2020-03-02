[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (March 2)
March 2
| Monday, Mar 2, 2020

1938 – Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Man Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting at SCV Sheriff’s Station
A man only identified as Hispanic died in a deputy-involved shooting at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Sunday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.
Man Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 29)
1964 - Lifelong SCV resident Harry S. Chacanaca dies; buried at Ruiz Cemetery [cemetery census]
grave marker
SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request, and the application will be available for public review for 60 days, from March 3 through May 4, 2020.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
Students at Castaic Middle School took a break from their usual school schedules to sit in on an assembly held by pro-athletes and founders of the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation Wednesday.
Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
Radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner and former Diamond Princess passenger Carl Goldman has been liberated from the bio-containment wing and moved to a quarantine dorm at Nebraska Medicine hospital, where he is recovering from a diagnosed case of coronavirus COVID-19.
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Early voting has begun in the Santa Clarita Valley and the rest of Los Angeles County with the launch of the new voting system, while some local voters have mixed emotions about the experience.
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Freelance journalists may soon breathe a sigh of relief after California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) announced amendments had been made to her controversial independent contractor law by removing the cap on the number of submissions freelancers could send to an outlet.
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
After the annual point-in-time count last month, the Santa Clarita homeless task force reconvened Thursday to brainstorm on priorities for 2020.
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
Rodriguez Named New President of Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative named Albert Rodriguez president and made other top-level management changes at the nonprofit group's Wednesday, February 26 board meeting.
Rodriguez Named New President of Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Valencia High Students Host Holocaust Survivors
On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of concentration camps after the Holocaust, 10th-grade students at Valencia High were given the opportunity to hear from three survivors Tuesday.
Valencia High Students Host Holocaust Survivors
California Drought Deepens in Mostly Dry February
The California drought situation worsened in February to cover nearly a quarter of the Golden State, amid the likelihood of no measurable rain across a wide swath of Northern California for the first time in recorded history.
California Drought Deepens in Mostly Dry February
Appeals Court Upholds Endangered Steelhead Ruling
A federal court’s 2018 ruling that United Water Conservation District violated the Endangered Species Act by jeopardizing steelhead survival and recovery in the Santa Clara River was upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.
Appeals Court Upholds Endangered Steelhead Ruling
CHP’s Stanley Names Amanda L. Ray Deputy Commissioner
California Highway Patrol Assistant Commissioner Amanda L. Ray has been appointed Deputy Commissioner, CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley announced Friday.
CHP’s Stanley Names Amanda L. Ray Deputy Commissioner
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold
The trustees and superintendent of the Sulphur Springs School District desperately want to mislead voters into believing that their proposed general obligation bond, Measure US, is a grassroots effort. But who really manages and supports the financing of Measure US?
Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold
Midfielder Jesus Torres Joins TMU
Jesus Torres' early enrollment at TMU this spring could pay dividends as he prepares for the 2020 fall campaign.
Midfielder Jesus Torres Joins TMU
Canyons Outscore Santa Barbara 18-3 in Double-Header Sweep
SANTA BARBARA — The Lady Cougars outscored host Santa Barbara City College by a combined 18-3 score to sweep its road doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
Canyons Outscore Santa Barbara 18-3 in Double-Header Sweep
CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’
To be a good teacher, one has to spend time in a classroom mastering the art of lesson planning; creating innovative and engaging classwork that moves students forward academically; adapting curriculum to meet individual needs; grading tests; meeting district and state standards; navigating academic bureaucracy; and diplomacy.
CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’
Bus Passenger Taken into Custody After Reportedly Wielding Chainsaw
A passenger reportedly wielding a chainsaw on a public bus is suspected of appearing threatening to both the passengers and driver Thursday afternoon.
Bus Passenger Taken into Custody After Reportedly Wielding Chainsaw
Rialto-Based Pyrotechnic Team Awarded Contract for City’s 2020 Fireworks Show
The annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Santa Clarita is several months away, but the city of Santa Clarita took the first steps Tuesday to secure plans for the celebration.
Rialto-Based Pyrotechnic Team Awarded Contract for City’s 2020 Fireworks Show
California State Officials Say Public Risk to Coronavirus Remains Low
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Hours after confirming the first community-spread case of coronavirus in the United States, officials in California said Thursday that while 33 residents have tested positive and over 8,000 are being monitored, public risk remains low.
California State Officials Say Public Risk to Coronavirus Remains Low
One Person Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision
At least one person was transported via ambulance to the hospital due to injuries sustained in a head-on collision near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Susan Beth Way Thursday morning.
One Person Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision
%d bloggers like this: