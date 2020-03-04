Today in SCV History (March 4)

While President Donald Trump continues to mislead the public about the spread of the coronavirus, career health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress on Tuesday with facts and a clear message to the American people: do not panic.
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita and former Navy pilot Mike Garcia, a Republican newcomer, will face off twice in the coming months -- once on May 12 to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Katie Hill, and again in November for a full 2-year term of his or her own.
Four performances of “Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” adapted and directed by Eric Clarke, will be at The Main in Old Town Newhall for one weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 8, 10 and 11.
From sports fields and swimming pools, to dog parks and play areas – the city of Santa Clarita has 34 parks available for activities, organized sports, picnics, gatherings and simply enjoying the picturesque natural environment our City offers.
A Mayan god of death, 1920s jazz music, a quest for revenge, memories of revolution, a twist on the classic Cinderella story, myths and magic all come together in this year’s One Story One City program at the Santa Clarita Public Library.
The Board of Directors of the Newhall, Valencia & Stevenson Ranch branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has announced the selection of Janet Banks Alexander as Regional Commissioner for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
A video shot by protesters and posted to Twitter on Monday shows Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband aiming a handgun at the activists after they rang the Laceys’ doorbell at dawn and asked to speak with the DA.
As of Monday, residents within the Fair Oaks and Canyon Country areas have a new transportation service available -- GO! Santa Clarita, an on-demand transit pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit.
