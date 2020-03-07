Today in SCV History (March 7)

Saugus High School science teacher Harbir Kaur has been chosen by NASA and the SETI Institute as an Airborne Astronomy Ambassador and will fly on the Strategic Observatory for Infrared Astronomy research flight.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued guidance Friday for participants and spectators of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon on Saturday, March 21, in an effort to inform the public about protecting themselves against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
At Tuesday's Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will introduce a recommendation calling for a county and state investigation into technical and logistics problems in the March 3 primary election.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has asked Los Angeles County to mail out ballots to its 5.5 million voters after a disastrous rollout of the county’s $300 million voting system Tuesday in which some voters were greeted with downed computer terminals and wait times bordering on four hours.
The decades-long battle over a proposed Cemex mega-mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon appears headed for the courts, as the multi-national mining company recently filed a petition appealing a BLM decision ordering the company to pay $25 million in past-due fees.
With the February deadline passed for California lawmakers to introduce new legislative packages for 2020, elected officials representing the Santa Clarita Valley are highlighting the measures they are pushing for this year.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed four additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases for the county is now eleven.
SACRAMENTO - Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, is fighting to see that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities obtain the services needed - and promised to them decades ago in the Lanterman Act.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the creation of a new Industry & Technology Council which will help bring together manufacturing, processing and technology companies with a strategic focus on pro-business advocacy for these business sectors.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.