Today in SCV History (May 22)

(CN) — The University of California system will no longer use the SAT or ACT standardized tests as a consideration for admission after the UC Regents voted unanimously to discontinue its use during its meeting on Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,020 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Five Point Holdings, LLC, an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including Valencia Segment (formerly Newhall), reported Thursday its first quarter 2020 results.
LOS ANGELES — A civilian commission tasked with oversight of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department voted unanimously Thursday to pursue legal action against Sheriff Alex Villanueva, a day after he defied a subpoena to testify on measures to protect incarcerated people against Covid-19 infection in county jails.
This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend, and as we slowly travel down the road to reopening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone to listen to advice from public health officials and be responsible during these trying times.
The Newhall School District is pleased to announce that Amanda Montemayor has been named Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources, and Sheri Staszewski has been named Assistant Superintendent, Business Services.
As thousands of stores have been closed nationwide since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, many retailers and restaurants, big and small, are struggling to survive the shutdown, while others have already announced their permanent closure.
(CN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom told Hollywood workers they can expect the state to unveil guidelines regarding film and television production on Monday, outlining a process for the entertainment industry to get back to work.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — With tax collections at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the bleak education cuts headlining Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget bill last week hardly surprised employees at the state’s 10,000 schools. But news of a multibillion-dollar shortfall slated for K-12 schools nonetheless jarred an embattled education system still recovering from the last global financial crisis.
Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Board Chair Kathryn Barger will ask the Board of Supervisors to appoint – for the first time – an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing facilities, which account for more than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is taking steps to protect county residents from price gouging and potentially fraudulent COVID-19 remedies by creating a "Stop Price Gouging" mobile application.
In coordination with the U.S. Chamber, the SCV Chamber is providing a four-page guide on what Santa Clarita Valley business owners need to know about loan forgiveness in the Paycheck Protection Program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,324 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 998 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) sent a letter to Gov. Newsom urging him to give cities in north L.A. County the ability to create their own Regional Recovery Plan.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the SCV Economic Development Corporation will co-host a "Back2Business" webinar with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.