Today in SCV History (May 27)

Los Angeles County gave the green light Tuesday to the immediate reopening of retail establishments countywide, as well as in-person worship. Additionally, the county will petition Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday to approve the reopening of in-person dining and beauty salons.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
While no scheduled reopening date for Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Valencia has been announced, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, recently announced the launch of an innovative, new guest reservation system.
While considering a motion Tuesday that asks the state to allow cities and/or regions to determine their own reopening process, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas asked for the motion to be tabled so the subject could be taken up in closed session.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that counties that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients.
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Board Chair Kathryn Barger, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint – for the first time – an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing facilities, which account for more than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
Eclipse Theatre is a new nonprofit to Santa Clarita that has brought local actors and creators together virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic to entertain the community with Greek-themed parodies and sketches.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 1,047 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with 33 new cases and a total of 1,114 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
At its next meeting Tuesday, May 26, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will take action on a motion asking the county to begin planning immediately to prepare for the transition of youth who would have been committed to the state youth prison system, to instead be in the county’s care.
