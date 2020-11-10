header image

Today in SCV History (Nov. 10)
November 10
| Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020

1929 – Tom Vernon pulls off the “Great Saugus Train Robbery” [story]
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Surges; 2 More SCV Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 5 new deaths and 1,431 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the county sees a surge in transmission and two more deaths were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Halloween Parties, Family Functions Fuel COVID Cases Spike in California
Spurred by a new COVID-19 cases spike raging from coast to coast, the United States on Monday marked another loathsome pandemic milestone by surpassing 10 million total cases.
Nov. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Tuesday, November 10, starting at 5 p.m.
CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’
California State University, Northridge alumnus Doug Emhoff (Communication Studies, '87), husband of projected Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, is projected to become the first “Second Gentleman” in U.S. history.
November 10: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 10, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Trump Suit Over Election Observers
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a case brought by President Trump’s campaign claiming election observers in Philadelphia weren’t allowed to watch ballot counting from a close enough distance.
11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week beginning Monday, November 9, 2020:
Saugus High Shooting Anniversary Event, Proclamation Set for Nov. 14
Nearly one year has passed since the deadly Saugus High School shooting, and healing is ongoing. In observance of the recovery journey and to continue the support for all those affected, local organizers are preparing to debut special programming on Nov. 14.
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH has called a beach water use advisory, in effect through Tuesday morning at 7:30.
SCV Shivers as Cold Weather Alert Called Through Wednesday
The first cold weather alert of the season is in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley now through Wednesday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Los Angeles County Health Officer.
SCV Supporters Celebrate After Biden Projected Win in 2020 Election
Over the weekend, dozens of Santa Clarita Valley residents took to the streets amid rain showers to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ projected win in the 2020 election.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
Biden Defeats Trump, Wins the White House
After several days of grueling counts and both sides claiming victory, major news networks called the U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden Saturday, after awarding Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to the former vice president.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
State Education Department Releases Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
The California Department of Education has released its latest recommendations for the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Friday.
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Support Local Foster Youths
The local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is looking for volunteer "allies" to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita's local foster youths who are aging out of L.A. County's foster care system. The organization will hold a virtual training session for interested volunteers on Tuesday, November 10.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Surge to 317,656; 58 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,108 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the third consecutive day of new cases exceeding 1,800, and the first time the number of new cases reached above 2,100 since mid-August.
California Processes 200K More Ballots, Has 4.3M Left
California processed about 200,000 ballots in the past 24 hours and has yet to process 4.3 million more in the November presidential election, including more than 610,000 in Los Angeles County, officials announced Friday.
Garcia, Wilk Lead Their Races; Valladares Declares Victory in 38th Assembly
Yet-to-be counted ballots could make all the difference in five California elections, including the races for the state’s 25th Congressional District and the 21st Senate District, where candidates face a 1% or less gap in votes.
State Board of Education OK’s Shorter Standardized Tests Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties
The State Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved the use of shorter standardized tests in English language arts and math this spring, creating a path for collecting critical student data amid COVID-19 uncertainties.
L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey Concedes Election to Reform Candidate Gascón
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey conceded the largest county prosecutorial agency in the nation to reform challenger George Gascón, a result spurred by years of organizing by Black Lives Matter that sent shockwaves across the movement for police accountability.
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive to benefit COC students on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
