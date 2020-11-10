Today in SCV History (Nov. 10)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 5 new deaths and 1,431 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the county sees a surge in transmission and two more deaths were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California State University, Northridge alumnus Doug Emhoff (Communication Studies, '87), husband of projected Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, is projected to become the first “Second Gentleman” in U.S. history.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a case brought by President Trump’s campaign claiming election observers in Philadelphia weren’t allowed to watch ballot counting from a close enough distance.
Nearly one year has passed since the deadly Saugus High School shooting, and healing is ongoing. In observance of the recovery journey and to continue the support for all those affected, local organizers are preparing to debut special programming on Nov. 14.
The first cold weather alert of the season is in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley now through Wednesday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Los Angeles County Health Officer.
After several days of grueling counts and both sides claiming victory, major news networks called the U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden Saturday, after awarding Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to the former vice president.
The local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is looking for volunteer "allies" to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita's local foster youths who are aging out of L.A. County's foster care system. The organization will hold a virtual training session for interested volunteers on Tuesday, November 10.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,108 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the third consecutive day of new cases exceeding 1,800, and the first time the number of new cases reached above 2,100 since mid-August.
California processed about 200,000 ballots in the past 24 hours and has yet to process 4.3 million more in the November presidential election, including more than 610,000 in Los Angeles County, officials announced Friday.
Yet-to-be counted ballots could make all the difference in five California elections, including the races for the state’s 25th Congressional District and the 21st Senate District, where candidates face a 1% or less gap in votes.
The State Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved the use of shorter standardized tests in English language arts and math this spring, creating a path for collecting critical student data amid COVID-19 uncertainties.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey conceded the largest county prosecutorial agency in the nation to reform challenger George Gascón, a result spurred by years of organizing by Black Lives Matter that sent shockwaves across the movement for police accountability.
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive to benefit COC students on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
