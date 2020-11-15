Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)

The California Office of Public School Construction is recommending to the State Allocation Board for the William S. Hart Union High School District to receive $70 million to be spent on capital projects.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 28 new deaths and 2,481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 53 new infections in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours.

L.A. County's Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free after school programs Tuesday through Friday for school-age children.

As the needs of Santa Clarita’s youths have grown and changed in 2020, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues with critical programs for local youths while putting on events like their annual “Festival of Trees” happening next week.

No Charges Filed in 2019 Saugus High School Shooting The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the mother of the shooter in the tragic fatal shooting at Saugus High School, which took place a year ago Saturday, sheriff’s homicide detectives confirmed Thursday.

Nov. 16: Grand Finale Show of ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Competition Santa Clarita residents will find out who is “The Best” local talent in town beginning Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., when The MAIN presents the Grand Finale of its "You're the Best" virtual talent show streaming on Facebook.

U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly A report by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday confirmed what anyone living in California or the Southwest already knows: We need rain. Badly.

City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter Efforts to improve and expand homeless housing and shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley have long been in the making, and city and organization officials announced this week several advancements to address the local homelessness issue.

Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win Ahead of final certified vote counts in Los Angeles County, Kelvin Driscoll conceded his Santa Clarita City Council race against Jason Gibbs Wednesday, paving the way for Gibbs to join the dais with top vote-getter and incumbent Mayor Cameron Smyth.