Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
November 15
| Sunday, Nov 15, 2020

1978 – Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved & used as SCV Historical Society museum [story]
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths
As the needs of Santa Clarita’s youths have grown and changed in 2020, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues with critical programs for local youths while putting on events like their annual “Festival of Trees” happening next week.
Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths
L.A. County Offering Free After School Programs
L.A. County's Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free after school programs Tuesday through Friday for school-age children.
L.A. County Offering Free After School Programs
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees ‘Alarming’ Surge; SCV Hits 8,091 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 28 new deaths and 2,481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 53 new infections in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees ‘Alarming’ Surge; SCV Hits 8,091 Cases
Hart District to Receive $70 Million from State for School Facilities
The California Office of Public School Construction is recommending to the State Allocation Board for the William S. Hart Union High School District to receive $70 million to be spent on capital projects.
Hart District to Receive $70 Million from State for School Facilities
No Charges Filed in 2019 Saugus High School Shooting
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the mother of the shooter in the tragic fatal shooting at Saugus High School, which took place a year ago Saturday, sheriff’s homicide detectives confirmed Thursday.
No Charges Filed in 2019 Saugus High School Shooting
Nov. 16: Grand Finale Show of ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Competition
Santa Clarita residents will find out who is “The Best” local talent in town beginning Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., when The MAIN presents the Grand Finale of its "You're the Best" virtual talent show streaming on Facebook.
Nov. 16: Grand Finale Show of ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Competition
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
A report by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday confirmed what anyone living in California or the Southwest already knows: We need rain. Badly.
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Efforts to improve and expand homeless housing and shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley have long been in the making, and city and organization officials announced this week several advancements to address the local homelessness issue.
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Ahead of final certified vote counts in Los Angeles County, Kelvin Driscoll conceded his Santa Clarita City Council race against Jason Gibbs Wednesday, paving the way for Gibbs to join the dais with top vote-getter and incumbent Mayor Cameron Smyth.
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Family Saves Lives in the Wake of Saugus High Shooting
Whether directly or indirectly, every member of the Valencia-based Lawrence family had a hand in saving victims’ lives in the wake of the Saugus High shooting last year — despite two Lawrence family members still being in high school.
Family Saves Lives in the Wake of Saugus High Shooting
COVID-19: California Hits 1 Million Cases
It took California less than a year to reach 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and as large swaths of the Golden State are steeped in widespread infection, experts say the worst is yet to come here and across the nation.
COVID-19: California Hits 1 Million Cases
SCV Deputies Bust Sylmar Man Suspected of Drug Sales
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies have arrested a Sylmar man suspected of selling methamphetamine and cocaine to SCV residents, the station reported Thursday.
SCV Deputies Bust Sylmar Man Suspected of Drug Sales
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
COC Named Finalist for Prestigious Bellwether Award
College of the Canyons was one of 30 community colleges selected the Bellwether College Consortium as a finalist for a 2021 Bellwether Award, which is widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges.
COC Named Finalist for Prestigious Bellwether Award
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 8,000 Cases; Countywide Cases at Concerning Levels
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to see significant increases in key indicators, including daily new cases and test positivity rates.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 8,000 Cases; Countywide Cases at Concerning Levels
Coroner IDs Motorcyclist Killed in Saugus Pursuit
A 20-year-old man has been identified as the motorcyclist who died following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Saugus Wednesday evening.
Coroner IDs Motorcyclist Killed in Saugus Pursuit
Valencia Developer Five Point Releases 3Q Earnings
Five Point Holdings an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including the Santa Clarita Valley, reported its third quarter 2020 results Tuesday.
Valencia Developer Five Point Releases 3Q Earnings
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive Benefiting COC Students
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center (BaNC) and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley have partnered to host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive benefiting COC students.
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive Benefiting COC Students
Nate Cox Named Lief Labs’ New Chief Business Officer
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lief’s Nathan “Nate” Cox to the firm’s newly established role of Chief Business Officer (CBO).
Nate Cox Named Lief Labs’ New Chief Business Officer
Nov. 14: Monthlong 2020 Virtual Fine Craft Show Debut
Discover unique gifts, one-of-a-kind art and more as the city of Santa Clarita holds the 29th Annual Fine Craft Show, which will begin Saturday, Nov. 14.
Nov. 14: Monthlong 2020 Virtual Fine Craft Show Debut
Nov. 19: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 19: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
Hart Alum, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer Earns NL’s Cy Young Award
The accolades keep coming for Hart High School baseball alumni.
Hart Alum, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer Earns NL’s Cy Young Award
