header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
November 18
| Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020

1957 – Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; rededicated as city of Santa Clarita’s Business Incubator exactly 57 years later (2014) [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; rededicated as city of Santa Clarita's Business Incubator exactly 57 years later (2014) [story]
Newhall Library
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,037,978 Cases Statewide, 8,377 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,301 new cases of COVID-19, including a total of 8,377 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,037,978 Cases Statewide, 8,377 Total SCV Cases
CSUN Projects Supporting Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Awarded $500K
Officials at California State University, Northridge have awarded more than $500,000 in grants to 14 campus projects that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
CSUN Projects Supporting Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Awarded $500K
Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
Celebrating its 40th year, the annual Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a special Preview Gala on the evening of Friday, Dec. 4.
Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
Nov. 18: Hart District’s Virtual Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 18: Hart District’s Virtual Regular Meeting
Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announce that DrinkPAK, LLC, the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has inked a seven-year, 172,324-square-foot lease for Building 2 at The Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) industrial park in Santa Clarita.
Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
NSD Board Members, Superintendent Complete Masters in Governance Program
Suzan Solomon, Donna Rose and Ernesto Smith, trustees of the Newhall School District, and Superintendent Jeff Pelzel have demonstrated exceptional commitment to professional development in the service of students through their recent completion of the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Masters in Governance program.
NSD Board Members, Superintendent Complete Masters in Governance Program
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan Update (UWMP).
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new SCV Chamber Member 401(k) Retirement Plan which is designed to save local businesses time and money in the administration of a 401(k) program for their employees, while creating individual, customized plans.
SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
An era is coming to an end. Northridge Skateland, owned by brothers Dave and Mike Fleming, who also own Mountasia Family Fun Center in Santa Clarita, is closing its doors as a roller rink to help provide interim housing for the increasing homeless population in the San Fernando Valley, Council District 12.
Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
Community Leader, Philanthropist Cheri Fleming Dies
Well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, died Monday after a brief illness.
Community Leader, Philanthropist Cheri Fleming Dies
SoCal Edison Warns of Possible SCV Power Shut-Offs
Southern California Edison officials announced early Tuesday morning the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers later that day, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, as winds picked up.
SoCal Edison Warns of Possible SCV Power Shut-Offs
Amanda Ray Sworn In as First Female CHP Commissioner
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom administered the oath of office Tuesday to California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray, a historic move making her the first woman in its 91-year history to lead the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation.
Amanda Ray Sworn In as First Female CHP Commissioner
LASD Joins Agencies Nationwide in Promoting Click It or Ticket Campaign
Throughout the month of November, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is joining agencies across the country promoting the importance of wearing a seat belt in the car and keeping children safe by making sure they are properly restrained.
LASD Joins Agencies Nationwide in Promoting Click It or Ticket Campaign
Today in SCV History (Nov. 17)
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
under construction
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Urges ‘Immediate Action’; State Pauses Reopenings
As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to rise here and across California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take immediate action to slow the spread.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Urges ‘Immediate Action’; State Pauses Reopenings
Nov. 17: Sand Canyon Country Club on Planning Commission Agenda
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Sand Canyon Country Club project during its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, November 17, starting at 6 p.m.
Nov. 17: Sand Canyon Country Club on Planning Commission Agenda
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
With COVID-19 cases spiking more than 50% in the last 10 days, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday pulled the "emergency brake" on counties’ reopening efforts effective immediately and said the state is prepping emergency hospitals to deal with the surge.
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
Home and condominium sales soared during October in the Santa Clarita Valley as pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and low-interest rates prompted buyers to jump into the market.
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise
Touted enthusiastically by the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, the biotechnology giant Moderna announced on Monday that its vaccine for the novel coronavirus is 94.5% effective.
‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise
SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers
The Saugus Union School District board of trustees is scheduled during Tuesday’s meeting to approve a settlement between the district and the California School Employees Association Chapter No. 112, and receive an update on obtaining reopening waivers.
SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers
NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update
During their meeting Tuesday, the Newhall School District board of trustees is scheduled to discuss preschool reopenings on three school sites in the district and provide an update on COVID-19 guidance.
NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update
Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a free household hazardous-e-waste roundup at College of the Canyons on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC
SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Business Choice Awards.
SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards
%d bloggers like this: