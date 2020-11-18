Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,301 new cases of COVID-19, including a total of 8,377 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announce that DrinkPAK, LLC, the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has inked a seven-year, 172,324-square-foot lease for Building 2 at The Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) industrial park in Santa Clarita.
Suzan Solomon, Donna Rose and Ernesto Smith, trustees of the Newhall School District, and Superintendent Jeff Pelzel have demonstrated exceptional commitment to professional development in the service of students through their recent completion of the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Masters in Governance program.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new SCV Chamber Member 401(k) Retirement Plan which is designed to save local businesses time and money in the administration of a 401(k) program for their employees, while creating individual, customized plans.
An era is coming to an end. Northridge Skateland, owned by brothers Dave and Mike Fleming, who also own Mountasia Family Fun Center in Santa Clarita, is closing its doors as a roller rink to help provide interim housing for the increasing homeless population in the San Fernando Valley, Council District 12.
Southern California Edison officials announced early Tuesday morning the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers later that day, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, as winds picked up.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom administered the oath of office Tuesday to California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray, a historic move making her the first woman in its 91-year history to lead the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation.
Throughout the month of November, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is joining agencies across the country promoting the importance of wearing a seat belt in the car and keeping children safe by making sure they are properly restrained.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Sand Canyon Country Club project during its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, November 17, starting at 6 p.m.
With COVID-19 cases spiking more than 50% in the last 10 days, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday pulled the "emergency brake" on counties’ reopening efforts effective immediately and said the state is prepping emergency hospitals to deal with the surge.
Touted enthusiastically by the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, the biotechnology giant Moderna announced on Monday that its vaccine for the novel coronavirus is 94.5% effective.
The Saugus Union School District board of trustees is scheduled during Tuesday’s meeting to approve a settlement between the district and the California School Employees Association Chapter No. 112, and receive an update on obtaining reopening waivers.
During their meeting Tuesday, the Newhall School District board of trustees is scheduled to discuss preschool reopenings on three school sites in the district and provide an update on COVID-19 guidance.
