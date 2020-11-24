Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)

The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced their participation as a Neighborhood Champion during the 11th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, 2020, to help encourage residents to support small businesses.
Advantage Media Services, Inc. has partnered with the Val Verde Sheriff's Youth Activity League for the tenth year in a row to help give families in need a Thanksgiving meal through YAL's 'Adopt a Family' program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8 new deaths and the county's highest-ever daily number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- 6,124 since Sunday -- as unincorporated Canyon Country recorded its first COVID fatality over the weekend.
The city of Santa Clarita is calling for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to justify the new Health Officer Order update that bans outdoor dining for at least the next three weeks starting Wednesday.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will oppose the county Department of Public Health’s decision to prohibit outdoor dining and further restrictions including another "Safer at Home" order, she said in a statement Monday morning.
Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials on Sunday reported the county’s five-day average COVID-19 case rate had reached more than 4,000, prompting another tightening of pandemic safeguards and restrictions, including restricting dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars.
Researchers who correctly forecasted the growth of COVID-19 infections over the summer issued a warning Monday that cases could nearly double by Inauguration Day, January 20, when presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn into office.
To encourage safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, the California Highway Patrol will enact a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.
The families of Gracie Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell, the two students who died during the Saugus High School shooting filed wrongful death lawsuits Monday against the William S. Hart Union High School District.
City of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation officials said Friday that 149 small businesses within the SCV have been approved to receive one-time COVID relief grants of up to $5,000 per business as reimbursement for COVID-related expenses.
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global sailing operations in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” pertaining to the resumption of U.S. cruise operations.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday asked Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving and only celebrate with people they live with.
