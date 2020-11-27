header image

Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
November 27
| Friday, Nov 27, 2020

1941 – Funeral for “our” Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Zonta Club Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
Zonta International’s “16 days of Activism” is held annually from Nov. 25 - Dec. 10. Since 2016, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has participated in the annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in collaboration with the Child and Family Center.
Zonta Club Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
Nov. 30: COC Multicultural Center Virtual Soft Opening
On Monday, Nov. 30, College of the Canyons will host a virtual soft opening of its Multicultural Center, which will provide safe and brave spaces for historically minoritized and marginalized groups on campus with the goal of increased diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the college’s fabric.
Nov. 30: COC Multicultural Center Virtual Soft Opening
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 383,275 Cases Countywide, 37 New Deaths; 9,352 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the latest data on COVID-19 Thursday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 383,275 Cases Countywide, 37 New Deaths; 9,352 Total SCV Cases
City Releases Holiday Virtual Events Line-Up
Travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops and into a month of non-stop fun and entertainment with the city of Santa Clarita’s virtual events in December.
City Releases Holiday Virtual Events Line-Up
Agua Dulce Community Affected by SoCal Edison Power Shutoffs
Power shutoffs commenced Thanksgiving Day in the Santa Clarita Valley, with Southern California Edison customers affected near the Agua Dulce area.
Agua Dulce Community Affected by SoCal Edison Power Shutoffs
COVID-19 Surge Impacting Henry Mayo
While local health care officials have been asking for the community’s help in creating personal protective equipment since the onset of the pandemic, now the message is simpler: Abide by public health guidelines.
COVID-19 Surge Impacting Henry Mayo
Logix Encouraging Community to Take Part in COC’s Double Your Dollars Campaign
Logix Federal Credit Union is supporting College of the Canyons Foundation’s Student Resource & Success Fund with its Double Your Dollars campaign.
Logix Encouraging Community to Take Part in COC’s Double Your Dollars Campaign
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
‘Draconian Behavior:’ City Council to Support Suit to Block Outdoor Dining Ban
Santa Clarita officials announced plans to file an amicus brief in support of an ongoing lawsuit to block Los Angeles County’s outdoor dining ban, which went into effect the day before Thanksgiving.
‘Draconian Behavior:’ City Council to Support Suit to Block Outdoor Dining Ban
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2nd Death at Henry Mayo This Week; SCV Cases Total 9,230
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 49 new deaths and 4,311 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide since Tuesday, including 96 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, as Henry Mayo on Wednesday afternoon reported its second death this week.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2nd Death at Henry Mayo This Week; SCV Cases Total 9,230
Need Volunteers? Want to Be One? Check City’s Volunteer Hub
Santa Clarita’s new Volunteer Hub at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com is a one-stop-shop that connects area nonprofit organizations and volunteers.
Need Volunteers? Want to Be One? Check City’s Volunteer Hub
Found: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Sought Public’s Help
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Critical Missing Person Unit detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vlad Kravets.
Found: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Sought Public’s Help
Barger Calls for $10M in CARES Act Funds for Businesses Hurt by COVID Restrictions
In response to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' 3-2 vote Tuesday allowing further COVID-19-related closures to take effect Wednesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is calling for $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to be repurposed to aid impacted local businesses.
Barger Calls for $10M in CARES Act Funds for Businesses Hurt by COVID Restrictions
Election Update: Garcia Leads by 405 Votes in CA-25 Race
After declaring himself the winner of the 25th Congressional District or CA-25 race last week, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, continued his less-than-1% lead over opponent Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, after a Tuesday vote count update.
Election Update: Garcia Leads by 405 Votes in CA-25 Race
Death Row Inmates Collect $400K-Plus in COVID Jobless Benefits Scam
More than 130 California death row inmates received more than $400,000 in unemployment checks meant to help people during the pandemic — and they were not alone, according to prosecutors who announced the massive fraud scheme Tuesday.
Death Row Inmates Collect $400K-Plus in COVID Jobless Benefits Scam
Supes OK Castaic Housing Project, Sheriff’s Station Funds
During their regular meeting Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed Castaic housing development of nearly 140 homes next to Castaic High School.
Supes OK Castaic Housing Project, Sheriff’s Station Funds
Judge: ‘Offensive to Good Taste’ Rule for California License Plates Infringes Free Speech
A federal judge found California’s ban on “offensive” personalized license plates unconstitutional Tuesday, ruling it constitutes viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment.
Judge: ‘Offensive to Good Taste’ Rule for California License Plates Infringes Free Speech
Mother Nature to Serve Up Chilly Thanksgiving in SCV
A chilly Thanksgiving is in store for the Santa Clarita Valley as a cold-weather alert will be in effect Thursday and Friday due to National Weather Service forecasts of wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mother Nature to Serve Up Chilly Thanksgiving in SCV
Cinema, Gym Cut from Costco Project at Westfield Valencia Town Center
Westfield Valencia Town Center will still get a Costco with a gas station, but not the initially proposed luxury cinema and gym.
Cinema, Gym Cut from Costco Project at Westfield Valencia Town Center
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Deaths Countywide Since September; 36th Death at Henry Mayo
Following surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths - including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital - and 3,692 new cases of COVID-19.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Deaths Countywide Since September; 36th Death at Henry Mayo
New Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
With more than 60 years of combined experience, Alisha Fonder, Shawn Fonder and Amin Salari are very experienced in their field. Together, they founded Fonder-Salari, Inc. to share their knowledge, experience, innovative thought processes and quality outcomes with their clients.
New Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
Supes Vote 3-2 to Temporarily Halt Outdoor Dining
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to uphold the Department of Public Health’s decision to halt dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Supes Vote 3-2 to Temporarily Halt Outdoor Dining
