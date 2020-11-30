header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
November 30
| Monday, Nov 30, 2020

2013 – Actor Paul Walker (“Fast & Furious” movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Sees 106 New Cases; Countywide Surge Prompts More Restrictions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 24 new deaths and 4,544 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials called for tightened safety measures set to take effect on Monday.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Sees 106 New Cases; Countywide Surge Prompts More Restrictions
Nov. 29: Last Chance to See Inside Out & Upside Down REDCAT Exhibition
This Sunday, Nov. 29, is the last day to see the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater's virtual graphic design exhibition, Inside Out & Upside Down, showcasing CalArt posters from throughout the years.
Nov. 29: Last Chance to See Inside Out & Upside Down REDCAT Exhibition
L.A. County to Tighten Safety Measures Monday as COVID-19 Surges
As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, a temporary Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors.
L.A. County to Tighten Safety Measures Monday as COVID-19 Surges
Nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services Seeks Donations for Giving Tuesday
The Valencia nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services is seeking donations this Giving Tuesday after suffering greatly from the effects of COVID-19.
Nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services Seeks Donations for Giving Tuesday
CalArts Alum Julian Gross Earns Grammy Nomination
Musician-artist and CalArts graduate Julian Gross (Art '00) has earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Recording Package category for his art direction on "Healer," Grouplove’s latest release.
CalArts Alum Julian Gross Earns Grammy Nomination
SCV Businesses Prepare for Small Business Saturday 2020
Shoppers are being invited to join small businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley in participating in Small Business Saturday 2020 this weekend.
SCV Businesses Prepare for Small Business Saturday 2020
Demand for COVID-19 Testing Increases in SCV Amid Surge
The Santa Clarita Valley has seen an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, paralleling the trend in Los Angeles County and nationwide.
Demand for COVID-19 Testing Increases in SCV Amid Surge
SCV Senior Center Drive-Thru Dishes out Thanksgiving Feast to Hundreds
Hundreds of local, older adults could not break bread together this year for the annual Thanksgiving feast at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, but many still showed, some even dressed up for a drive-thru version Thursday.
SCV Senior Center Drive-Thru Dishes out Thanksgiving Feast to Hundreds
Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Zonta Club Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
Zonta International’s “16 days of Activism” is held annually from Nov. 25 - Dec. 10. Since 2016, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has participated in the annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in collaboration with the Child and Family Center.
Zonta Club Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
Nov. 30: COC Multicultural Center Virtual Soft Opening
On Monday, Nov. 30, College of the Canyons will host a virtual soft opening of its Multicultural Center, which will provide safe and brave spaces for historically minoritized and marginalized groups on campus with the goal of increased diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the college’s fabric.
Nov. 30: COC Multicultural Center Virtual Soft Opening
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 383,275 Cases Countywide, 37 New Deaths; 9,352 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the latest data on COVID-19 Thursday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 383,275 Cases Countywide, 37 New Deaths; 9,352 Total SCV Cases
City Releases Holiday Virtual Events Line-Up
Travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops and into a month of non-stop fun and entertainment with the city of Santa Clarita’s virtual events in December.
City Releases Holiday Virtual Events Line-Up
Agua Dulce Community Affected by SoCal Edison Power Shutoffs
Power shutoffs commenced Thanksgiving Day in the Santa Clarita Valley, with Southern California Edison customers affected near the Agua Dulce area.
Agua Dulce Community Affected by SoCal Edison Power Shutoffs
COVID-19 Surge Impacting Henry Mayo
While local health care officials have been asking for the community’s help in creating personal protective equipment since the onset of the pandemic, now the message is simpler: Abide by public health guidelines.
COVID-19 Surge Impacting Henry Mayo
Logix Encouraging Community to Take Part in COC’s Double Your Dollars Campaign
Logix Federal Credit Union is supporting College of the Canyons Foundation’s Student Resource & Success Fund with its Double Your Dollars campaign.
Logix Encouraging Community to Take Part in COC’s Double Your Dollars Campaign
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
‘Draconian Behavior:’ City Council to Support Suit to Block Outdoor Dining Ban
Santa Clarita officials announced plans to file an amicus brief in support of an ongoing lawsuit to block Los Angeles County’s outdoor dining ban, which went into effect the day before Thanksgiving.
‘Draconian Behavior:’ City Council to Support Suit to Block Outdoor Dining Ban
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2nd Death at Henry Mayo This Week; SCV Cases Total 9,230
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 49 new deaths and 4,311 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide since Tuesday, including 96 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, as Henry Mayo on Wednesday afternoon reported its second death this week.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2nd Death at Henry Mayo This Week; SCV Cases Total 9,230
Need Volunteers? Want to Be One? Check City’s Volunteer Hub
Santa Clarita’s new Volunteer Hub at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com is a one-stop-shop that connects area nonprofit organizations and volunteers.
Need Volunteers? Want to Be One? Check City’s Volunteer Hub
Found: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Sought Public’s Help
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Critical Missing Person Unit detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vlad Kravets.
Found: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Sought Public’s Help
%d bloggers like this: