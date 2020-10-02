Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)

Saugus High School social studies teacher Jim Klipfel has been named a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year by the county’s office of education (LACOE), representing the best of the profession in the state’s largest honors competition for K-12 educators.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 35 new deaths and 1,148 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita bringing the total to 63, and 6,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, will revise the Health Officer Order to allow for limited in-door operations at nail salons and shopping malls, outdoor operations for cardrooms, re-opening of outside playgrounds and the school waiver program for grades TK-2.
(CN) — A planned major development in northern Los Angeles County is either the most studied section of land in the region or a biologically diverse and undeveloped area that will see massive change when homes and traffic start to pour in over the next 20 years.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the reboot of two of its most popular monthly networking events offered to the business community, pre COVID 19, into a virtual setting that still allows for small group networking that community members experienced when attending in person.
As with everything in 2020, this year’s State of the City event will be different than years past. We are looking on the bright side, embracing the necessary changes for safety’s sake and rejoicing in the fact that this year’s event is truly inclusive of the entire Santa Clarita community.
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s yearlong effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the Department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,063 new cases of COVID-19, including a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The newly completed Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises Wednesday in an official handover ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect after a husband and wife made a citizen arrest of another man the couple accused of spying on them while sexually gratifying himself, according to sheriff’s officials.
The city of Santa Clarita has released the second edition of its Parks Passport Adventure, where residents explore a new selection of city parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Maria De La Luz Torres, 66, of Palmdale, as the woman killed in a multivehicle traffic collision involving a Homeland Security agent south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to overhaul the county’s response to residents having health crises, directing officials to design a system that dispatches experts in health and de-escalation — not police — during emergencies.
